LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site

Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site

Three people died, and three others were injured after a heavy crane fell into a deep pit during construction work at a private hotel in Tirupati.

Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-09-29 18:48 IST

Three people were killed and three others injured after a heavy crane fell into a deep pit at a private hotel construction site on DBR Road in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The accident took place when the crane suddenly tilted to one side and collapsed into the pit. Three workers at the site were trapped beneath the crane. They died on the spot. The incident triggered panic in the area. Locals quickly alerted the police, following which a team reached the site.

You Might Be Interested In

Who Were The Three People Killed?

Police identified the deceased as Rama Rao, 45, a migrant worker from Odisha. The other two victims were site engineer Sandeep Kumar, 35, from Srikakulam district, and Gangayya, 40, a watchman from Tirupati. The three victims were working at or near the construction site when the crane fell.

The injured have been identified as crane operators Sheikh Farahan and Naushan, both from Bihar, and labourer Muragayya from R Mallavaram in Yerpedu mandal. The injured workers were taken to Ruia Government General Hospital for treatment.

Rescue Teams Remove Crane From Pit

Following the accident, rescue teams and officials began efforts to remove the heavy crane from the pit. The exact reason behind the crane losing balance is yet to be established. Police have started an inquiry and are examining the circumstances that led to the accident. Officials are also looking into the safety arrangements at the construction site.

YSRCP Demands Detailed Probe

The YSRCP Tirupati unit has demanded a detailed investigation into the incident. The party alleged that proper safety measures may not have been followed at the site.

“Adequate precautions were not taken at the site, leading to the tragedy,” the YSRCP said. It also raised questions over the demolition of a compound wall linked to the adjacent Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Municipal Corporation School.

“An enquiry should also be carried out to ascertain who gave the permission for the private hotel management to demolish the compound wall of Sarvepalli Radhakrishna municipal corporation school,” the party demanded. The police investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site
Tags: odisha

RELATED News

‘Rs 5 Lakh Dowry Demand’: Newlywed Pune IT Engineer Ends Life; Family Alleges Harassment

12 Cases, Rs 64 Lakh Cash And 1.2 Kg Heroin: Who Is Parvati, Delhi’s ‘Drug Queen’ Arrested With Bodyguard?

‘My Building Is Collapsing’: Drunk Man Calls NDRF, Fire Brigade In Delhi; What Happened Next Goes Viral

One-Sided Love Turns Dangerous: Man Douses Himself in Petrol, Approaches Woman After She Rejects Him, Sparks Panic Outside Bengaluru College

Woman’s Body Dismembered Into Pieces, Dumped In Canal: What Led To The Andhra Pradesh Murder?

LATEST NEWS

Per Drop More Crop Expands Micro-Irrigation Coverage To 115 Lakh Hectares; Captain Polyplast Sees Significant Headroom For Growth

Patel Retail Limited Continues Retail Expansion with 54th Store Opening in Kalyan (East)

Spain vs Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2026-27: Match Prediction, Winner, Live Streaming, Kick-Off Time And Predicted Lineups

He Tattooed Siya Goyal’s Name For Her Birthday, Then Died The Next Day: Ketan Agarwal Case Explained

Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site

Asian Games 2026 Results: Kiran Pahal, Poovamma, Prachi And Vithya Ramraj Make History, Win India’s First Athletics Gold in 4x400m Relay

‘Huh? Is This Real. Wow’: Hrithik Roshan Reacts To Bansuri Swaraj’s ‘Vande Mataram’ Dare To Rahul Gandhi

Asian Games 2026 Latest: Who is Gulveer Singh? Indian Army Naib Subedar Makes History With Medal Hat-Trick in Japan

National Highway Turns Into Runway as Army Choppers Land Near Pakistan Border in Rajasthan

Woman’s Body Dismembered Into Pieces, Dumped In Canal: What Led To The Andhra Pradesh Murder?

Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site
Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site
Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site
Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site
Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site

QUICK LINKS