Giant Crane Lost Balance And Fell Into Pit: 3 Workers Dead, 3 Injured at Tirupati Hotel Construction Site

Three people were killed and three others injured after a heavy crane fell into a deep pit at a private hotel construction site on DBR Road in Tirupati on Tuesday.

The accident took place when the crane suddenly tilted to one side and collapsed into the pit. Three workers at the site were trapped beneath the crane. They died on the spot. The incident triggered panic in the area. Locals quickly alerted the police, following which a team reached the site.

Who Were The Three People Killed?

Police identified the deceased as Rama Rao, 45, a migrant worker from Odisha. The other two victims were site engineer Sandeep Kumar, 35, from Srikakulam district, and Gangayya, 40, a watchman from Tirupati. The three victims were working at or near the construction site when the crane fell.

The injured have been identified as crane operators Sheikh Farahan and Naushan, both from Bihar, and labourer Muragayya from R Mallavaram in Yerpedu mandal. The injured workers were taken to Ruia Government General Hospital for treatment.

Rescue Teams Remove Crane From Pit

Following the accident, rescue teams and officials began efforts to remove the heavy crane from the pit. The exact reason behind the crane losing balance is yet to be established. Police have started an inquiry and are examining the circumstances that led to the accident. Officials are also looking into the safety arrangements at the construction site.

YSRCP Demands Detailed Probe

The YSRCP Tirupati unit has demanded a detailed investigation into the incident. The party alleged that proper safety measures may not have been followed at the site.

“Adequate precautions were not taken at the site, leading to the tragedy,” the YSRCP said. It also raised questions over the demolition of a compound wall linked to the adjacent Sarvepalli Radhakrishna Municipal Corporation School.

“An enquiry should also be carried out to ascertain who gave the permission for the private hotel management to demolish the compound wall of Sarvepalli Radhakrishna municipal corporation school,” the party demanded. The police investigation is underway. Further details are awaited.