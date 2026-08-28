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Home > Regionals News > Gifts, Food Promised For 20K Women: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At Bareilly Mayor’s Raksha Bandhan Event

Gifts, Food Promised For 20K Women: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At Bareilly Mayor’s Raksha Bandhan Event

A 45-year-old woman died and several others were injured during a stampede-like situation at a Raksha Bandhan event organized by Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam at Bareilly Club Ground.

Gifts, Food Promised For 20K Women: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At Bareilly Mayor’s Raksha Bandhan Event

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 22:02 IST

A Raksha Bandhan celebration in Bareilly turned tragic on Friday after a stampede-like situation broke out at an event organised ahead of the festival, leaving one woman dead and several others critically injured. The incident reportedly occurred at Bareilly Club Ground, where a large number of women had gathered to tie rakhis on Bareilly Mayor Umesh Gautam and his son, Parth Gautam.

Woman Dies After Crowd Surge

The deceased has been identified as Madhu, wife of former serviceman Bhagwan Singh. Shortly after the incident, Madhu was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared her brought dead. Several other people injured in the incident are undergoing treatment at hospitals, with some reportedly in critical condition.

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Thousands Gather for Raksha Bandhan Event

According to reports, around 20,000 women had been invited to the Raksha Bandhan programme, a significant increase from the estimated 15,000 attendees at last year’s event. Gifts and food were reportedly promised to those attending the celebration. The women were accompanied by men and children, further adding to the crowd at the venue.

Crowd Moves Towards Stage

The situation reportedly began deteriorating around 3 pm when a large number of women started pushing towards the stage. Despite announcements asking people to remain patient and cooperate with the organisers and staff, the crowd surge reportedly became uncontrollable. The sudden movement of people led to a stampede-like situation, with several attendees falling and getting injured.

Questions Over Crowd Management

Visitors and eyewitnesses have reportedly raised questions over the security and crowd-management arrangements at the event. They alleged that adequate measures were not in place to control the large gathering and prevent the situation from escalating. Authorities are expected to assess the circumstances surrounding the incident and examine whether sufficient security and crowd-control arrangements had been made for the large-scale event.

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Gifts, Food Promised For 20K Women: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At Bareilly Mayor’s Raksha Bandhan Event
Tags: Bareilly Club Ground IncidentBareilly Mayor Umesh GautamBareilly NewsBareilly Raksha Bandhan Stampedehome-hero-pos-1Madhu Singh BareillyMass Rakhi Event BareillyParth Gautam FoundationUP News Bareilly Stampede

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Gifts, Food Promised For 20K Women: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At Bareilly Mayor’s Raksha Bandhan Event

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Gifts, Food Promised For 20K Women: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At Bareilly Mayor’s Raksha Bandhan Event

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Gifts, Food Promised For 20K Women: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At Bareilly Mayor’s Raksha Bandhan Event
Gifts, Food Promised For 20K Women: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At Bareilly Mayor’s Raksha Bandhan Event
Gifts, Food Promised For 20K Women: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At Bareilly Mayor’s Raksha Bandhan Event
Gifts, Food Promised For 20K Women: 1 Dead, Several Injured in Stampede At Bareilly Mayor’s Raksha Bandhan Event

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