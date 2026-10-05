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Home > Regionals News > Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman, Villagers Tie Both To Tree Over Alleged Relationship

Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman, Villagers Tie Both To Tree Over Alleged Relationship

A man from Bihar allegedly travelled to Giridih to meet a married woman, and villagers caught the two together and allegedly tied them to a tree. A video of the incident has surfaced online, prompting a police investigation.

Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman
Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-10-05 10:45 IST

A disturbing incident has surfaced from Jharkhand’s Giridih district, where a man from Bihar and a married woman were allegedly tied to a tree by villagers after they were found together. The incident took place in Jharadhab village under the Gawan police station area, and a video purportedly showing the incident has since circulated on social media.

According to local reports, the man, a resident of Bishanpur in Bihar’s Nawada district, had travelled to Jharadhab to meet the married woman. The two were allegedly spotted together by local villagers, following which they were caught and taken outside.

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The situation reportedly escalated when villagers allegedly tied both of them to a tree. The man was also allegedly beaten while the villagers questioned them about their relationship. Reports differ on the exact circumstances and extent of the assault, and the viral video has not been independently verified. 

Viral Video Brings Incident Into Focus

A video circulating online appears to show the couple tied to a tree as people surround them. The footage has drawn attention to the incident, while authorities are examining the circumstances in which the couple were allegedly detained and assaulted.

The case also raises a larger question about mob justice and the use of force in disputes involving personal relationships. Whatever the nature of the relationship, determining whether an offence has occurred is a matter for law enforcement rather than a crowd.

Police Rescue Couple, Begin Investigation

After receiving information about the incident, Gawan police reached the spot and rescued the man and woman from the villagers. Both were subsequently taken to the police station, according to reports.

Police are now investigating the incident, including the allegations of assault and the circumstances surrounding the viral video. Officials are also looking into the identities and roles of those allegedly involved in the incident. The case remains under investigation, and the allegations against those involved have not yet been established in court.

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Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman, Villagers Tie Both To Tree Over Alleged Relationship
Tags: Giridihjharkhand

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Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman, Villagers Tie Both To Tree Over Alleged Relationship

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Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman, Villagers Tie Both To Tree Over Alleged Relationship
Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman, Villagers Tie Both To Tree Over Alleged Relationship
Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman, Villagers Tie Both To Tree Over Alleged Relationship
Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman, Villagers Tie Both To Tree Over Alleged Relationship
Giridih: Bihar Man Meets Married Woman, Villagers Tie Both To Tree Over Alleged Relationship

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