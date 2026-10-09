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Home > Regionals News > Girl Biker Stunt- VIRAL VIDEO: No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway- Reckless Act for Likes?

Girl Biker Stunt- VIRAL VIDEO: No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway- Reckless Act for Likes?

A viral video from Nawada, Bihar, shows a young woman allegedly riding a motorcycle at speed without a helmet or holding the handlebar, prompting calls for police action.

No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway
No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 16:57 IST

On a busy highway, one rule matters more than any other: keep your hands on the handlebar. In a video now circulating on social media, a young woman breaks that rule completely. She rides at speed with no helmet, lets go of the handlebar and cruises along in what many users are calling a “no-hands ride.”

What The Video Shows?

The clip, said to be from a highway in Nawada, Bihar, shows the rider on a motorcycle with both hands off the controls, moving fast among other road users. She wears no helmet. The footage appears to be a reel made for social media, the kind that chases views and likes.

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Social media users have nicknamed her “Lady Shaktimaan,” a tongue-in-cheek reference to the TV superhero, but the tone of the reaction is far from admiring.

Why Viewers Are Alarmed?

Riding without a helmet and without holding the handlebar puts the rider’s life at risk, and it also endangers other motorists and pedestrians on a shared road. One sudden brake, pothole or swerve from another vehicle could turn the stunt into a serious accident. The post that spread the video says she was staking her own life and that of passersby for likes.

A Direct Appeal To Police

The post tagged the official handles of Nawada Police, the Inspector General of Police, Magadh Range, and Bihar Police, asking them to look into the matter. The message to the “super cops” was simple: turn your attention here.

What We Do Not Yet Know?

The reports do not say when or exactly where on the highway the video was shot, who the rider is, or whether the bike belongs to her. There is also no word yet on whether police have taken notice, registered a case or issued a challan.

What Happens Next

The next move belongs to the police. They could trace the rider through the video and the vehicle’s number plate, and action under the Motor Vehicles Act for riding without a helmet and dangerous driving is possible if the footage is verified. The larger question is whether the viral spotlight will lead to a penalty, or simply inspire the next reel.

Also Read: Viral Video: Devotees’ Thrashed Auto-Rickshaw Driver Badly After Vehicle Hits ‘Mata Ki Jyot’, Chaos on Ghaziabad’s GT Road- What Triggered the Clash?

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Girl Biker Stunt- VIRAL VIDEO: No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway- Reckless Act for Likes?

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Girl Biker Stunt- VIRAL VIDEO: No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway- Reckless Act for Likes?

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Girl Biker Stunt- VIRAL VIDEO: No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway- Reckless Act for Likes?
Girl Biker Stunt- VIRAL VIDEO: No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway- Reckless Act for Likes?
Girl Biker Stunt- VIRAL VIDEO: No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway- Reckless Act for Likes?
Girl Biker Stunt- VIRAL VIDEO: No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway- Reckless Act for Likes?
Girl Biker Stunt- VIRAL VIDEO: No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway- Reckless Act for Likes?

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