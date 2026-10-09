Girl Biker Stunt- VIRAL VIDEO: No Helmet, Both Hands Off Handlebar, Risky Reel Fever on Nawada Highway- Reckless Act for Likes?

On a busy highway, one rule matters more than any other: keep your hands on the handlebar. In a video now circulating on social media, a young woman breaks that rule completely. She rides at speed with no helmet, lets go of the handlebar and cruises along in what many users are calling a “no-hands ride.”

What The Video Shows?

The clip, said to be from a highway in Nawada, Bihar, shows the rider on a motorcycle with both hands off the controls, moving fast among other road users. She wears no helmet. The footage appears to be a reel made for social media, the kind that chases views and likes.

Social media users have nicknamed her “Lady Shaktimaan,” a tongue-in-cheek reference to the TV superhero, but the tone of the reaction is far from admiring.

लाइक्स पाने के चक्कर में ‘खुद और राहगीरों की लाइफ’ दांव पर!बिना हेलमेट हाईवे पर,हाथ छोड़कर फर्राटा मारते ‘लेडी शक्तिमान’ का वीडियो वायरल “बिना हेलमेट ‘नो-हैंड राइड’@nawadapolice @IgMagadh @bihar_police की सुपर कॉप ज़रा ध्यान इधर भी घुमाइये https://t.co/Z1noIgjqeD — Nawada District News (@NawadaDNews) October 9, 2026

Why Viewers Are Alarmed?

Riding without a helmet and without holding the handlebar puts the rider’s life at risk, and it also endangers other motorists and pedestrians on a shared road. One sudden brake, pothole or swerve from another vehicle could turn the stunt into a serious accident. The post that spread the video says she was staking her own life and that of passersby for likes.

A Direct Appeal To Police

The post tagged the official handles of Nawada Police, the Inspector General of Police, Magadh Range, and Bihar Police, asking them to look into the matter. The message to the “super cops” was simple: turn your attention here.

What We Do Not Yet Know?

The reports do not say when or exactly where on the highway the video was shot, who the rider is, or whether the bike belongs to her. There is also no word yet on whether police have taken notice, registered a case or issued a challan.

What Happens Next

The next move belongs to the police. They could trace the rider through the video and the vehicle’s number plate, and action under the Motor Vehicles Act for riding without a helmet and dangerous driving is possible if the footage is verified. The larger question is whether the viral spotlight will lead to a penalty, or simply inspire the next reel.

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