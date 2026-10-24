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Home > Regionals News > Girl Bites Off Woman’s Nose While She Tries To Save Her On Railway Tracks, Victim Hospitalised; ‘Lover’ Dispute Triggered Incident – What Happened Next?

Girl Bites Off Woman’s Nose While She Tries To Save Her On Railway Tracks, Victim Hospitalised; ‘Lover’ Dispute Triggered Incident – What Happened Next?

The confrontation started at a women’s police station amid allegations of a broken marriage promise and Rs 2 lakh. The injured woman has been hospitalised.

A woman bite off another woman’s nose when she tried to stop her from running towards railway tracks following a heated dispute. (Source:X)
A woman bite off another woman’s nose when she tried to stop her from running towards railway tracks following a heated dispute. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-24 18:28 IST

A shocking incident in Bihar’s Patna has come to light after a woman allegedly bit off another woman’s nose when she tried to stop her from running towards railway tracks amid a dispute over a romantic relationship. The incident reportedly followed a heated argument at a women’s police station, where the two sides had gathered over allegations involving a love affair, a marriage promise and money. The injured woman was hospitalised, while the circumstances surrounding the incident are being examined.

Dispute Over Love Affair and Marriage Promise

According to reports, the main accused woman had been in a relationship with a young man from Arwal district for around a year. The man reportedly works as a clerk at a government school in Masaurhi. The woman alleged that the man had physical relations with her several times on the promise of marriage and had also taken Rs 2 lakh from her, claiming he needed the money. She further alleged that when she raised the issue of marriage, the man began backing away from his commitment. On Friday, he reportedly took her to a women’s police station in Patna in connection with the dispute.

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Heated Argument Breaks Out at Police Station

Tensions reportedly escalated when another woman, described as a female friend of the young man, arrived at the police station with her brother. An argument broke out between the two sides, with allegations of threats being exchanged. During the confrontation, the accused woman allegedly threatened to end her life before running towards the Yarpur railway line.

Woman Injured While Trying to Rescue Her

When the young man’s female friend attempted to stop the woman from reaching the railway tracks, the situation took a violent turn. The accused allegedly attacked her and bit off her nose. The injured woman was subsequently taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident has drawn attention to the sudden escalation of the dispute, which reportedly began over allegations of a broken marriage promise and financial dealings. Further details about any police action, the condition of the injured woman and the status of the investigation were not immediately available. The allegations surrounding the relationship and the assault remain subject to investigation.
Also Read: 17-Year-Old Class 12 Student Sets Herself On Fire In Delhi School, Body Found Behind Guard Room; What Happened?

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Girl Bites Off Woman’s Nose While She Tries To Save Her On Railway Tracks, Victim Hospitalised; ‘Lover’ Dispute Triggered Incident – What Happened Next?
Tags: Bihar crime newslove affair disputelover disputemarriage promise disputenose biting incidentPatna women police stationwoman bites off nosewoman injured in PatnaYarpur railway line

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Girl Bites Off Woman’s Nose While She Tries To Save Her On Railway Tracks, Victim Hospitalised; ‘Lover’ Dispute Triggered Incident – What Happened Next?
Girl Bites Off Woman’s Nose While She Tries To Save Her On Railway Tracks, Victim Hospitalised; ‘Lover’ Dispute Triggered Incident – What Happened Next?
Girl Bites Off Woman’s Nose While She Tries To Save Her On Railway Tracks, Victim Hospitalised; ‘Lover’ Dispute Triggered Incident – What Happened Next?
Girl Bites Off Woman’s Nose While She Tries To Save Her On Railway Tracks, Victim Hospitalised; ‘Lover’ Dispute Triggered Incident – What Happened Next?
Girl Bites Off Woman’s Nose While She Tries To Save Her On Railway Tracks, Victim Hospitalised; ‘Lover’ Dispute Triggered Incident – What Happened Next?

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