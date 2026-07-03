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Home > Regionals News > Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur

Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur

A manhunt has been launched to apprehend Vinod, Kartik, and the other members of the crowd involved in this violent attack.

The Chintamani Town Police have registered a case under sections of BNS for assault, house-trespass, rioting, and voluntarily causing grievous. (AI Image)
The Chintamani Town Police have registered a case under sections of BNS for assault, house-trespass, rioting, and voluntarily causing grievous. (AI Image)

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 13:23 IST

In a shocking incident reported from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district, an 18-year-old engineering student was stabbed inside her home by men who were accused of molestation. Few hours before the incident, the victim reportedly had an argument with the two youth who allegedly misbehaved with her in Chintamani town. The victim has been identified as S Meghana. She is a first-year engineering student and a part-time dance teacher. Meghna is currently undergoing treatment for her injuries suffered during the attack. 

According to police complaint, Meghana was returning home on her scooter after her dance class at 4.30 PM on June 30. On the way, two men called out to her. Suspecting them to be strangers, she ignored them and kept moving toward her house. However, the two men, named Vinod and Karthik, blocked her path and allegedly tried to touch her inappropriately.

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Accused vandalise victim’s house before attack

Resisting the molestation attempt, Meghana slapped both of them and quickly rode away and safely reached her house located in the Ashraya Layout area. However, a few hours later at 8.30 PM, Vinod and Karthik returned to seek revenge when Meghana was at home with her minor younger sister. The two accused came along with female family members and gathered a crowd of about 10 people and forcefully entered Meghna’s house.

The group began vandalising the house and broke windows, and damaged household items. According to the complaint, the attackers assaulted Meghna and her younger sister.

Kartik pulls out knife and attack Meghna

Following vandalism at home, the accused Kartik pulled out a knife and stabbed Meghna in the stomach and neck. When she collapsed, Vinod kicked her multiple times. The attack stopped only when Meghna’s mother arrived at the scene, causing the attackers to flee. Neighbors helped rush the injured Meghna to the hospital, where her condition is currently being monitored.

The Chintamani Town Police have registered a case under sections of BNS for assault, house-trespass, rioting, and voluntarily causing grievous. A manhunt has been launched to apprehend Vinod, Kartik, and the other members of the crowd involved in this violent attack.

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Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur
Tags: Chikkaballapur molestation incidentChikkaballapur newshome-hero-pos-11Karnataka crimekarnataka news

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Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur

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Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur

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Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur
Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur
Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur
Girl Student Stabbed For Resisting Harassment in Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur

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