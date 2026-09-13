Girl Went To Sleep After Dinner, Family Found Her Dead In The Morning And A Snake In Her Bed

A ninth-grade student died after allegedly being bitten by a poisonous snake while sleeping at night in Bharsare village of Bhadaiya. The incident has left her family devastated. The girl, identified as Soumya Singh, was a student at a school in Kamtaganj Pannatikri. She had dinner with her family on Saturday night before going to sleep.

On Sunday morning, Soumya did not wake up from her bed. Her family members called out to her but received no response. They later found her unconscious on the bed. Her father, Manoj Singh, rushed her to the Medical College Hospital. However, doctors declared her dead after examination.

According to the family, her body had turned blue. A mark was also visible on a finger of her right hand. The doctor reportedly said that she had been bitten by a poisonous snake.

Family Finds Snake Wrapped Around Bed

The incident took another shocking turn when the family returned home with Soumya’s body. They reportedly found a snake coiled around the bed where the girl had been sleeping.

Her father, Pankaj Singh, lives in Mumbai and was reportedly returning home after learning about his daughter’s death. The sudden tragedy has left the family inconsolable. Shivgarh Police Inspector Parshuram Ojha said he had no information about the incident at the time.

13-Year-Old Girl Dies After Delay In Treatment

In another incident, a 13-year-old girl died after a suspected snakebite in Bangawandih (Beruka) village of Akhandnagar. The girl, identified as Payal Singh, daughter of Pawan Singh, was sleeping at home with her sisters on Saturday night when she was bitten by a venomous creature.

Instead of taking her directly to a hospital, her family initially took her to a witch doctor. Her grandfather, Ram Ajor Singh, alias Pujari, reportedly performed exorcism rituals.

As concerns about a snakebite grew, the family took Payal to Karpirampur in the Kadipur area. When her condition did not improve, she was finally taken to Sultanpur District Hospital. Doctors examined her and declared her dead.

Rainy Season Raises Snakebite Risk

The two deaths highlight the danger posed by snakebites during the rainy season. Snakes and other venomous creatures can enter homes while looking for shelter. Health experts generally advise people to seek immediate medical treatment after a suspected snakebite. Delaying hospital care can be dangerous, especially in cases involving venomous snakes.