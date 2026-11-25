A 19-year-old Delhi University student was found dead in a hotel room in Haryana’s Faridabad, with police recovering a suicide note and an empty packet of rat poison near her body. The deceased, identified as Archana, a resident of Qureshipur in Gandhi Colony, had checked into Ayo Hotel in the Sarai police station area with her boyfriend, Vipin Yadav. While police suspect a possible suicide, they are examining the circumstances surrounding her death. Vipin has reportedly been absconding since the incident.

Haryana hotel death: Missing DU student found dead with rat poison

According to police, Archana left home for college on Monday morning but went missing later that day. Her family said she remained in contact with them until around 3 pm, after which her phone was switched off. Worried about her whereabouts, they approached the police and filed a missing person report. The family later received information that her body had been found in a Haryana hotel.

Police reached the hotel after receiving information and recovered her body from a room. Foam was reportedly coming from her mouth and nose. An empty rat poison packet and a suicide note were also found near her body.

Haryana police probe boyfriend’s disappearance and suicide note

The hotel investigation revealed that Archana had visited the property with her boyfriend, Vipin Yadav, who is also her neighbour. Police said the two were reportedly in a relationship. Vipin is currently absconding under suspicious circumstances, and investigators are trying to trace him.

The police took custody of Archana’s body and sent it to BK Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are also examining the handwriting on the recovered suicide note to establish whether it was written by Archana.

Her last known location is also being traced as part of the investigation. Haryana Police are looking into all aspects of the case, including the circumstances of her death and her boyfriend’s whereabouts.

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