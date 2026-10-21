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Home > Regionals News > Girlfriend, Her Friend Carry Pistol And 20 Bullets From Punjab To Mumbai; What Was Gangster’s Plan Behind Tiger Shroff Firing?

Girlfriend, Her Friend Carry Pistol And 20 Bullets From Punjab To Mumbai; What Was Gangster’s Plan Behind Tiger Shroff Firing?

Pistol and 20 cartridges allegedly brought from Amritsar to Mumbai in the Tiger Shroff car firing case as police arrest four accused linked to a weapons supply network.

Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 4 Arrested, Pistol Traced To Punjab
Tiger Shroff Firing Case: 4 Arrested, Pistol Traced To Punjab

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 09:24 IST

A pistol and 20 cartridges were allegedly transported from Amritsar to Mumbai as part of a weapons supply network linked to the firing at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car. Delhi Police Special Cell’s NDR team apprehended four accused: Kunal and Sumit from Sonipat, Haryana, and Radha and Babita from Uttar Pradesh. The Maharashtra Police CID formally arrested them after obtaining court permission and secured a three-day transit remand. Investigators are probing how the weapon reached the alleged shooters and how the network operated.

Tiger Shroff firing case: how the pistol reached Mumbai

Reports say that according to the investigation, Kunal played a key role in the alleged weapons supply. He had recently been released from jail on bail and reportedly came in contact with gangster Anil Pandit through a friend from Harsana village. The two later began communicating through an encrypted app.

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At Anil Pandit’s behest, Kunal allegedly brought a pistol and 20 cartridges from Amritsar. Around two months ago, he met Radha, told her about his activities and persuaded her to carry the weapon to Mumbai. 

Tiger Shroff case: women allegedly carried weapon in a bag

Reports say that on October 15, Kunal dropped Radha and Babita at New Delhi Railway Station. The pistol was allegedly kept in Radha’s bag. During their journey, Kunal stayed in touch through an encrypted app and passed on instructions from Anil Pandit. Radha is the accused’s girlfriend and Babita is Radha’s friend.

On October 17, the two women reached Dadar station in Mumbai and checked into a hotel. At around 11 am that day, a minor boy allegedly collected the bag from Radha near the hotel. Investigators have linked the weapon inside it to the firing incident.

Tiger Shroff firing: plan to help alleged shooters escape Mumbai

According to reports, the firing at Tiger Shroff’s car took place on October 18 at around 7 pm. According to the investigation, Anil Pandit later told Kunal that the alleged shooters were stranded in Mumbai and asked him to arrange their extraction from the city.

Meanwhile, Radha and Babita left Dadar for Delhi on October 18 aboard a Haridwar-bound Express train. Police are investigating the movement of the weapon and the alleged roles of those involved before and after the firing.

Tiger Shroff case: four accused arrested, probe continues

On October 20, Radha and Babita were apprehended at New Delhi Railway Station, while Kunal and Sumit were detained in Sonipat, Haryana. Delhi Police’s Special Cell had apprehended all four before Mumbai Police CID formally arrested them with court permission.

The Mumbai Police secured a three-day transit remand to take the accused forward in the investigation. The probe into the weapon supply, its alleged delivery to the shooters and the wider network linked to the firing is ongoing.

Also Read: 24 Snakes in 2 Sacks, Cobra Fang-Removal Stunt at Barabanki Durga Pandal Turns Fatal; Father-Son Duo Die Despite 20 Vials of Anti-Venom    

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Girlfriend, Her Friend Carry Pistol And 20 Bullets From Punjab To Mumbai; What Was Gangster’s Plan Behind Tiger Shroff Firing?
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Girlfriend, Her Friend Carry Pistol And 20 Bullets From Punjab To Mumbai; What Was Gangster’s Plan Behind Tiger Shroff Firing?

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Girlfriend, Her Friend Carry Pistol And 20 Bullets From Punjab To Mumbai; What Was Gangster’s Plan Behind Tiger Shroff Firing?

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Girlfriend, Her Friend Carry Pistol And 20 Bullets From Punjab To Mumbai; What Was Gangster’s Plan Behind Tiger Shroff Firing?
Girlfriend, Her Friend Carry Pistol And 20 Bullets From Punjab To Mumbai; What Was Gangster’s Plan Behind Tiger Shroff Firing?
Girlfriend, Her Friend Carry Pistol And 20 Bullets From Punjab To Mumbai; What Was Gangster’s Plan Behind Tiger Shroff Firing?
Girlfriend, Her Friend Carry Pistol And 20 Bullets From Punjab To Mumbai; What Was Gangster’s Plan Behind Tiger Shroff Firing?
Girlfriend, Her Friend Carry Pistol And 20 Bullets From Punjab To Mumbai; What Was Gangster’s Plan Behind Tiger Shroff Firing?

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