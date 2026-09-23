Girlfriend Kills Herself On Video Call With Boyfriend In Nagpur After He Refused To Marry Her, Threatened To Share Compromising Photos

A young woman in Nagpur died by suicide during a video call with her boyfriend after he refused to marry her despite their relationship of several years. Reportedly, her family has alleged that the 34-year-old man sexually exploited her on the pretext of marriage and later threatened to circulate her objectionable photos on social media.

The woman worked for a private company in Nagpur and lived with a friend in Dhantoli. The accused, a native of Amravati, was pursuing a PhD in Pune. Police said the couple had been in a relationship for several years.

Nagpur woman faced marriage refusal after families met

Reports sya that a few months ago, the accused and a friend met the woman’s mother and expressed his wish to marry her. She approved the relationship, but his family later opposed the marriage. The accused allegedly hid this from the woman and continued meeting her in Nagpur.

Whenever she asked about marriage, he avoided giving a clear answer, police said. He later told her that he could not marry her. According to her family’s complaint, he also threatened to share her objectionable photos online if she continued pressuring him.

Nagpur police probe 23-minute call after her death

The threats and refusal to marry allegedly caused the woman severe mental stress. According to reports, on the night of September 19, she video-called the accused and told him she was going to end her life. Her mother alleged that he made no attempt to stop her. She died by suicide while the call was still connected.

A probe in Nagpur revealed that the call remained connected for around 23 minutes after her death, police said.

Nagpur case filed over alleged abetment to suicide

As per reports, the woman’s family approached police, following which a case of abetment to suicide was registered against the accused at Dhantoli police station.

Police in Nagpur are questioning him, officials said, as the investigation continues into the allegations of sexual exploitation, threats and his conduct during the final video call.

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