“Girlfriend May Give 0% Interest”: Chennai Metro Ad Comparing FD Rates Sparks Controversy; DMK MP Thangapandian Objects

A fixed deposit advertisement displayed inside a Chennai Metro coach has sparked controversy after it reportedly compared the interest offered by a co-operative credit society with the interest or lack of it from a girlfriend. The unusual advertisement has drawn criticism over the kind of messaging being displayed in a public transport system used by thousands of commuters every day.

What Did The Advertisement Say?

The advertisement promoted fixed deposit schemes offered by THECOS, also known as Thiruvalluvar Transport Corporation Employees’ Co-operative Credit Society Ltd (TTCECS). According to reports, the advertisement carried the message: “Girlfriend may give 0% interest but our FD gives 14.40%.” The comparison appears to have been designed as a catchy marketing line to attract public attention to the society’s fixed deposit schemes. However, the wording quickly attracted criticism, with questions being raised over whether such messaging was appropriate for display in a public space.

DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian Questions Advertisement

DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian objected to the advertisement and questioned how such a message was allowed to be displayed inside the Chennai Metro. She argued that advertisements in public spaces should maintain a certain level of dignity and responsibility, particularly because they are accessible to people from different age groups and backgrounds. “Advertisements in public spaces should not compromise their dignity,” she said, while questioning the Chennai Metro Rail administration over its approval of the advertisement.

DMK MP Calls For Immediate Removal

The MP also called for the advertisement to be removed immediately, stressing that commercial messages displayed in widely accessed public spaces can influence the people who see them. The controversy has now raised broader questions about the standards followed while approving advertisements in public transport systems and whether catchy promotional content should be subject to stricter scrutiny before being displayed in spaces used by the general public.

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