A 20-year-old BA student allegedly jumped into the Gomti River in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur after his girlfriend reportedly told him that she would marry him only if he earned ₹50,000 a month, otherwise she would marry someone else. Identified as Sundaram Maurya, the young man left home on Sunday night and reached Shahi Bridge in the Kotwali police station area around midnight. Before jumping, he video-called his friend, Praveen Maurya, and told him to inform his family about his decision. Police and divers have been searching for him since Monday morning, but he remained missing even after more than 18 hours.

What happened at the Shahi Bridge in Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur?

Sundaram, a third-year BA student, left his home around 9 pm on Sunday. Shahi Bridge is around 3 km from his village. Once there, he called his friend Praveen on a video call and said, “I am going to jump into the Gomti. Tell my family.” He disconnected the call immediately afterwards.

Praveen informed the family, following which they rushed to the bridge and alerted the police. Divers and police personnel began searching the river on Monday morning. However, no trace of Sundaram could be found despite more than 18 hours of searching.

Girl allegedly demanded ₹50,000 monthly salary in Uttar Pradesh

Sundaram’s father, Rahit Maurya, alleged that his son had been in a relationship with Naina, the daughter of a police constable, for around a year. He claimed that she regularly harassed Sundaram and pressured him to earn money.

His brother Shivam Maurya alleged that Naina had been troubling him for several days. “She told him, ‘I will marry you only if you earn ₹50,000.’ Otherwise, she said she would marry someone else,” Shivam said.

He added that Sundaram regularly approached him, his father and others for help in finding employment. “My brother would tell me, my father and several others every day, ‘Brother, if you know of any work, please help me get it,'” he said.

Family alleges blackmail as Uttar Pradesh police begin investigation

Rahit Maurya (45) lives with his family in Gopalpur village under the Saraikhwaja police station area. He works as a post office agent. His wife is Anju Maurya (42), and the family has four children: Satyam Maurya (26), Shivam Maurya (22), Sundaram Maurya (20) and Kajal (19).

According to the family details, the elder brother Shivam is married and works as a contractor at a brick kiln, while the younger brother Shivam works in land plotting.

What Uttar Pradesh police said about the incident

City CO Samyak Chaudhary said the initial investigation suggested that the incident was linked to a love affair. He confirmed that a complaint had been received and an investigation was underway. Police are also continuing the search for Sundaram with the help of divers.

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