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Home > Regionals News > Girlfriend Walks Out After Breakup, Days Later Ex-Boyfriend Makes Video Call Showing Her Pet Dog Hanging, Both Dogs Found Dead

Girlfriend Walks Out After Breakup, Days Later Ex-Boyfriend Makes Video Call Showing Her Pet Dog Hanging, Both Dogs Found Dead

A breakup allegedly turned into a horrifying act of revenge in Kolkata’s Jadavpur, where a man allegedly killed his girlfriend’s two pet dogs. A video call helped expose the shocking incident.

Police investigate a flat in Kolkata's Jadavpur after two pet dogs were allegedly killed following a breakup. (Photo: AI)
Police investigate a flat in Kolkata's Jadavpur after two pet dogs were allegedly killed following a breakup. (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-11-15 16:28 IST

A bitter breakup allegedly led to a horrifying act of revenge in West Bengal’s Jadavpur. A man allegedly killed his girlfriend’s two pet dogs after she ended their relationship and left their rented home. The shocking incident took place in the Bikramgarh area.

The accused, identified as Sanjib Bhattacharya, has been taken into custody by Jadavpur Police. The incident came to light after the woman saw one of her dogs hanging by its neck during a video call with him.

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Breakup Turns Into a Horrifying Incident

According to local sources, Sanjib lived in a rented flat with his girlfriend, Pari Nova. The couple had several pet dogs and lived together with them. However, their relationship had reportedly been troubled for some time. On Friday, Pari decided to end the relationship and left the house. The situation allegedly took a disturbing turn the following day.

Video Call Exposes Death Of Two Pet Dogs

On Saturday, Sanjib reportedly made a video call to Pari. During the call, she noticed something horrifying in the background. One of her pet dogs was hanging by its neck with a noose around it. Shocked by what she saw, Pari immediately contacted a local person and asked him to visit the flat.

When the person reached the house, he found both dogs dead. According to police sources, the entire flat was covered in blood. The incident has sparked outrage among animal lovers and local residents.

Actress Debleena Dutta Seeks Action Against Accused

After learning about the incident, actress and animal welfare activist Debleena Dutta reached the spot. She also contacted West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul and demanded strict action against the accused. Following the complaint, Jadavpur Police reached the flat and took Sanjib into custody. Further investigation is underway.

Girlfriend Alleges Months Of Harassment And Physical Assault

Pari Nova has demanded strict action against Sanjib. She alleged that he had been harassing her for the past six to seven months. She also accused him of physically assaulting her during their relationship.

Meanwhile, police have raised concerns about the accused’s mental health during the initial investigation. However, the exact circumstances behind the deaths of the two dogs are being investigated. The police are looking into the case, and further details are awaited.

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Girlfriend Walks Out After Breakup, Days Later Ex-Boyfriend Makes Video Call Showing Her Pet Dog Hanging, Both Dogs Found Dead
Tags: animal crueltycrime newsDog Killingjadavpurkolkatapet dogsSanjib Bhattacharyawest bengal

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Girlfriend Walks Out After Breakup, Days Later Ex-Boyfriend Makes Video Call Showing Her Pet Dog Hanging, Both Dogs Found Dead

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Girlfriend Walks Out After Breakup, Days Later Ex-Boyfriend Makes Video Call Showing Her Pet Dog Hanging, Both Dogs Found Dead
Girlfriend Walks Out After Breakup, Days Later Ex-Boyfriend Makes Video Call Showing Her Pet Dog Hanging, Both Dogs Found Dead
Girlfriend Walks Out After Breakup, Days Later Ex-Boyfriend Makes Video Call Showing Her Pet Dog Hanging, Both Dogs Found Dead
Girlfriend Walks Out After Breakup, Days Later Ex-Boyfriend Makes Video Call Showing Her Pet Dog Hanging, Both Dogs Found Dead
Girlfriend Walks Out After Breakup, Days Later Ex-Boyfriend Makes Video Call Showing Her Pet Dog Hanging, Both Dogs Found Dead

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