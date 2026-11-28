A woman from Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, has emerged as a key accused in a suspected gang-related attack at Milan Hotel that left four men dead. Identified as Jahnvi Chaudhary, she allegedly posed as gangster Sunny Ritolia’s girlfriend, gained his trust and helped a rival gang execute a deadly attack on November 25. According to reports, Jahnvi allegedly worked with the Himanshu Bhau gang and shared Sunny’s location with the attackers. While Sunny managed to escape, four men were killed in the shooting, including a victim reportedly mistaken for him.

How Jahnvi Allegedly Helped Plan the Attack

According to the alleged sequence of events, Jahnvi came in contact with Sunny through Instagram. The two reportedly communicated and met over a period of three months. During this time, she allegedly established a relationship of trust with him before coming in contact with members of the rival Himanshu Bhau gang. Sources claim that Jahnvi was provided with a flat in Rohtak and a black Scorpio SUV as part of the alleged conspiracy. On the night of November 25, she allegedly persuaded Sunny to leave his bulletproof vehicle and enter the Milan Hotel. Investigators suspect that she subsequently shared the hotel’s location with the attackers. Five armed men reportedly stormed the premises and opened fire, killing four people. Sunny, however, escaped the attack.

How Jahnvi Allegedly Escaped After the Shooting

Following the shooting, Jahnvi allegedly left the hotel and returned to her flat in Rohtak, where she collected her belongings. She subsequently travelled to Delhi airport and reportedly flew to Bangkok.

Who Is Jahnvi Chaudhary?

Jahnvi is reportedly the daughter of Babli Devi, described as a notorious woman gangster, or ‘lady don’, from Uttar Pradesh. Babli Devi allegedly had a history of serious criminal cases, including murder, robbery, kidnapping, extortion and contract killing. Police had reportedly announced a reward for information leading to her arrest. The alleged involvement of Jahnvi in the hotel shooting has brought renewed attention to the criminal background of her family. Further investigation is expected to establish the full extent of the alleged conspiracy and identify everyone involved.

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