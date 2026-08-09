LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > “Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

Kerala Cyber Police take right-wing commentator TG Mohandas into custody over derogatory "girls enjoy rape" remarks on student protests.

TG Mohandas. (Source:YouTube)
TG Mohandas. (Source:YouTube)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 23:11 IST

The Kerala Police on Sunday took right-wing political commentator TG Mohandas into custody. The action was taken from his residence in Koovappadam near Mattancherry, Kochi, following widespread public outrage over controversial and inflammatory statements he allegedly made in a YouTube video regarding student protests in New Delhi.  A specialized team from the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police Station, accompanied by local police personnel, executed the operation. Officers collected details regarding Mohandas’s YouTube channel, Pathrika, and seized digital devices allegedly used to record and upload the objectionable content. Following his detention, Mohandas was taken to a government hospital for a mandatory medical examination before being transferred to Thiruvananthapuram for detailed interrogation.  

Why Was TG Mohandas Arrested?

The police action stems from a case registered by the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police under multiple legal provisions, including Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act.  The charges relate to provoking intent to cause a riot, publishing statements likely to create public alarm, and disturbing public tranquility. The FIR was registered following complaints by student organizations including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students Federation (AISF) alleging that the videos circulated on social media were intended to incite violence and create unrest.  

You Might Be Interested In

What Did TG Mohandas Say on the YouTube Podcast?

According to official complaints, the controversy erupted over comments Mohandas made in a video uploaded to a YouTube channel ‘Pathrika’ regarding student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak row.  Mohandas allegedly claimed that the protests in Delhi could lead to incidents of gang rape. He went on to make highly objectionable statements about women participating in the demonstrations, claiming that “those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped,” adding that no complaints would be filed as a result. In the same video, Mohandas discussed how he would handle the demonstration if he were in power, stating he would impose a curfew around Jantar Mantar and issue a warning before ordering security forces to open fire on the student protesters. He added that although some protesters would be killed or permanently disabled, the situation would be brought under control within hours.

Also Read: Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? Lashkar Commander Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Islamabad Mosque

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained
Tags: home-hero-pos-2Right wing commentator Mohandas newsTG Mohandas arrestedTG Mohandas Kerala policeTG Mohandas Pathrika YouTube channelTG Mohandas rape remark

RELATED News

Jharkhand Protest: Hemant Soren Considers Scrapping Of 3 JPSC Exams, But Students Continue Protests Over CBI Probe

Security Guard Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Commits Assault On PG Terrace

6 Dead, As Truck Rams Into Car In Madhya Pradesh’s Dhar

“My Head Would Have Been Split Open”: Mamata Banerjee Alleges Attack On Convoy In West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas

‘I Don’t Understand Hindi’: Bengaluru Delivery Boy Abused, Beaten By Girls’ Male Friends; Video Surfaces

LATEST NEWS

Is Kuldeep Yadav Injured? Absence In IND vs SL XI 2nd Innings Sparks Fresh Concern, Big Update On Star India Spinner Ahead Of Test Series

“His Remarks Defy The Law”: NALSAR Students Oppose CJI Surya Kant As Convocation Chief Guest

Cristiano Ronaldo Wedding: Georgina Rodriguez’s Latest Instagram Post Sparks Fresh Marriage Rumours | SEE PICS

“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

Shubman Gill Wants Tri-Series Return, ECB Chief Richard Gould Backs ODI Revival

Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media

Jose Mourinho Unhappy With Mid-Fielder’s Physical Fitness Ahead Of La Liga 2026/27? Real Madrid Manager Addresses Concerns

Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

WATCH VIDEO: Mohammed Siraj’s Hat-trick Of Sixes Seals Warm-Up Win For India Over Sri Lanka Cricket XI

Lamine Yamal’s Girlfriend Ines García Reveals Health Struggle: What Does She Have?

“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained
“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained
“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained
“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

QUICK LINKS