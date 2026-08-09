“Girls Enjoy Rape” Remark Lands Kerala Right-Wing Commentator TG Mohandas In Trouble, Detained

The Kerala Police on Sunday took right-wing political commentator TG Mohandas into custody. The action was taken from his residence in Koovappadam near Mattancherry, Kochi, following widespread public outrage over controversial and inflammatory statements he allegedly made in a YouTube video regarding student protests in New Delhi. A specialized team from the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police Station, accompanied by local police personnel, executed the operation. Officers collected details regarding Mohandas’s YouTube channel, Pathrika, and seized digital devices allegedly used to record and upload the objectionable content. Following his detention, Mohandas was taken to a government hospital for a mandatory medical examination before being transferred to Thiruvananthapuram for detailed interrogation.

Why Was TG Mohandas Arrested?

The police action stems from a case registered by the Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police under multiple legal provisions, including Sections 192 and 353(1)(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, and Section 120(o) of the Kerala Police Act. The charges relate to provoking intent to cause a riot, publishing statements likely to create public alarm, and disturbing public tranquility. The FIR was registered following complaints by student organizations including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students Federation (AISF) alleging that the videos circulated on social media were intended to incite violence and create unrest.

What Did TG Mohandas Say on the YouTube Podcast?

According to official complaints, the controversy erupted over comments Mohandas made in a video uploaded to a YouTube channel ‘Pathrika’ regarding student protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak row. Mohandas allegedly claimed that the protests in Delhi could lead to incidents of gang rape. He went on to make highly objectionable statements about women participating in the demonstrations, claiming that “those attending the protest like rape and there are girls who enjoy being raped,” adding that no complaints would be filed as a result. In the same video, Mohandas discussed how he would handle the demonstration if he were in power, stating he would impose a curfew around Jantar Mantar and issue a warning before ordering security forces to open fire on the student protesters. He added that although some protesters would be killed or permanently disabled, the situation would be brought under control within hours.

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