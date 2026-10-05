Girls From Bangladesh Camps, ‘Donkey Route’ to J&K Marriages: Human Trafficking Racket Busted, 4 Rescued, 2 Arrested in UP – Who Is the Sargana?

In another development, four Rohingya girls have been rescued by the Government Railway Police in Madhya Pradesh. Two of the girls are minors. Their rescue has created serious doubts about the presence of a cross-border trafficking racket. The girls, belonging to Myanmar, were found to be staying in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. It is alleged that they had been brought to India via a tough route consisting of jungle paths, mountains, and rivers.

The story came to light as two Myanmar citizens were apprehended on October 1. The accused were Mohammad Hasan, aged 35 years, and Mubeen, aged 25 years.

How Police Traced The Girls From Gwalior To Aligarh

The investigation began after the GRP control room in Bhopal received information about a man travelling on the Swarnajayanti Express, train number 12643. The information suggested that the man was allegedly involved in bringing girls from Myanmar and Bangladesh into India for marriage.

GRP Gwalior station in-charge Deepashikha Singh Tomar reached the general coach with her team. Mubeen was questioned and reportedly revealed details about the movement of the girls.

He allegedly told police that he was a Myanmar national and had been living in Hyderabad’s Balapur Royal Colony for around four years with his wife and child. His questioning led investigators to Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, where Hasan and the four girls were eventually traced. Police took both men and the girls into custody on October 1.

Alleged ‘Dunki’ Route Involved Jungle Trails And A Banana Raft

According to information gathered during the investigation, Mohammad Ali, 38, allegedly played a key role in bringing the girls from Bangladesh into India. One of the alleged routes involved a river crossing using a makeshift raft made from banana stems.

Police inputs reportedly state that Ali tied banana stems together, placed the girls on the makeshift raft and then swam across the river himself. Another alleged route involved jungle paths and mountain crossings near Sylhet in Bangladesh.

Information gathered by investigators also mentions a route through Jinha Nagar in Bangladesh, where Ali allegedly crossed a river before reaching the Indian border. The details are part of the ongoing investigation and are yet to be independently established.

Girls Allegedly Being Taken Towards Jammu And Srinagar

Police suspect the girls were brought to India for marriage and were being moved towards Jammu and Srinagar. According to the police account, Ali allegedly brought the girls from the refugee settlement and handed them over to intermediaries in Hyderabad. The girls were then allegedly moved from Hyderabad to Aligarh.

During questioning, Hasan and Mubeen reportedly told investigators that they were paid Rs 15,000 for each girl to transport them to a man in Srinagar. A person identified as Adil Vahini, reportedly based in Kashmir, allegedly arranged a vehicle from Jammu for their onward journey. Hasan and Mubeen were allegedly supposed to place the girls in the vehicle and hand them over to the intended recipient.

Girls Could Not Speak Hindi, Police Used Google Translate

The investigation faced an immediate language barrier. Police said the girls could neither understand nor speak Hindi. Investigators initially used Google Translate to communicate with them. A bilingual translator was later brought in to assist with detailed questioning.

According to the preliminary investigation, the girls report that police had crossed the border with the parent’s consent. The investigators are now trying to establish how the girls were moved across the border and states. They are also trying to figure out if they were transported as part of a larger network.

Police Suspect More Girls May Have Entered India

Investigators have received information that two other girls from the same Bangladesh refugee settlement may have been brought into India earlier. Police are examining whether the same intermediaries were involved in those cases. The possibility of a wider arrangement is one of the key aspects being investigated.

The GRP has also written to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), seeking further investigation into the international border crossing and the movement of the girls across multiple states.

Accused Had UNHCR Refugee Identity Cards

Police said Hasan and Mubeen possessed refugee identity cards issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). Both men are described as Myanmar nationals residing in Hyderabad. However, possession of refugee registration does not by itself establish involvement in an offence or determine whether a person’s entry into India was legal. Their documents and legal status will require independent verification.

The operation was conducted under the directions of Special DGP (Railways) Rajababu Singh, DIG (Railways) Pankaj Srivastava and SP (Railways), Bhopal, Ankit Jaiswal. Additional SP (Railways) Neetu Dabar and DSP (Railways), Gwalior, Kirti Narwariya, also supervised the operation. GRP Gwalior station in-charge Deepashikha Singh Tomar led the team that intercepted Mubeen and helped trace the girls.