A couple who got married in a church in 1993 and did not have any children was summoned to the High Court some 30 years later. The judge examined one statement by the wife to her husband and actions that the wife did not deny in the court.

A Marriage in 1993

October 21, 1993, saw a couple get married in St Xavier’s Church, Punnakayal, Tamil Nadu following the Christian marriage customs. This couple has never had any children.

The marriage lasted for almost 24 years, even though the separation of this couple happened way before going to the court.

The Husband’s Claim

According to the husband, his wife committed mental cruelty by insulting and being disrespectful to him. The husband alleged that his wife made unacceptable statements about his mother and incited her relatives to beat him.

He claims that he made efforts to keep the marriage alive but in vain.

January 2017: She Leaves

The wife left the matrimonial house in January 2017. Subsequently, a petition for dissolution of marriage was filed by the husband under Section 10(1)(x) of the Divorce Act 1869 for the ground of cruelty.

The Case of the Wife

The wife refuted the charges. It was alleged that the husband tortured his wife, sold her jewellery to purchase the land and failed to make financial contributions.

Judgement of Trial Court

A divorce decree was passed against the wife on February 24, 2023 by the Principal District Court, Thoothukudi. The wife filed an appeal to the High Court.

Intervention of High Court

The appeal was disposed of by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court in a judgement of the single bench of Justice P Murugan as Civil Miscellaneous Appeal (MD) No 1146 of 2026. The Single Bench held that “insulting and humiliating words used by the wife against the husband can constitute matrimonial cruelty.”

One Sentence, Singled Out

The Court said that some unpleasant remarks can be treated as ordinary marital disputes. But it held that asking the husband to go and sleep with his mother was unacceptable and could cause considerable mental agony.

What The Wife Did Not Challenge

The Court pointed out that the wife did not dispute the husband’s claim in cross examination regarding the statements. Furthermore, it was impossible for the woman to prove her allegation regarding the sale of her ornaments, and she herself accepted that she never made a plea to rejoin her husband.

The Legal Basis Used

The High Court relied on the decision of the Supreme Court in Gurbux Singh v Harminder Kaur, where it was held that mental cruelty should be decided considering the facts and circumstances of the case and its effect on the affected party. Moreover, the Court looked at the decision of the Kerala High Court in Mary Margret v Jos P Thomas, which acknowledged that continuous misconduct can be regarded as matrimonial cruelty.

The Judgment

The High Court found that the husband had faced mental cruelty, and he applied for divorce in order to enjoy life. The Court rejected the wife’s appeal and confirmed the divorce decree.

What Happens Next?

Will the wife take the matter to the Supreme Court? How will courts treat remarks like this in other cases, now that one has been singled out as cruelty? And what weight will unchallenged testimony carry in future matrimonial disputes? The answers are not known yet.

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