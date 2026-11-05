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Home > Regionals News > Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments

Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments

Bombay High Court directs Birch by Romeo Lane management to pay an additional ₹20 lakh each to families of 25 victims of the Goa nightclub fire.

Goa Birch Fire: HC Orders ₹20 Lakh For Each Victim's Family (Image: X)
Goa Birch Fire: HC Orders ₹20 Lakh For Each Victim's Family (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 12:51 IST

The Bombay High Court has directed the management of Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub to pay an additional Rs 20 lakh as ex gratia compensation for each of the 25 people killed in the December 2025 fire. The November 2 order covers the families of 20 employees who died in the club’s underground kitchen and five tourists who lost their lives in the blaze. The amount will be over and above the Rs 2 lakh already paid to each victim’s family on an ad hoc basis.

Bombay High Court fixes three instalments for Rs 20 lakh compensation

A division bench of Justices Valmiki Menezes and Amit S Jamsandekar accepted the management’s proposed payment schedule. The Rs 20 lakh per victim must be deposited in three instalments: Rs 5 lakh by November 16, another Rs 5 lakh by December 7, and the remaining Rs 10 lakh by February 7, 2027.

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The Bombay High Court also made it clear that the ex gratia compensation cannot be taken back under any circumstances. This condition will apply even if the final awards decided by consumer forums or under the Workmen’s Compensation Act are lower than the amount directed by the court. Legal aid counsel representing the victims had sought at least Rs 50 lakh for each family.

Bombay High Court flags building and fire safety violations

The order comes in suo motu proceedings initiated by the Bombay High Court after inquiries found that the nightclub was operating from an unauthorised structure without mandatory building licences, town planning clearance and fire safety approvals.

The bench observed that the tragedy reflected a severe violation of workers’ fundamental rights. It also stressed that the Goa government could not escape responsibility and must share liability with the club’s owners.

Bombay High Court seeks five years of records from Goa panchayats

In another direction, the court asked all village panchayats in Goa to file affidavits detailing building permissions, trade licences and no-objection certificates issued during the past five years. The matter will next be heard on December 2.

Also Read: Symbolic Funeral Of Vice-Chancellor, Two FIRs And Suspension: Why Kerala HC Denied Exam Relief To 16 Students?    

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Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments
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Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments

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Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments
Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments
Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments
Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments
Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments

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