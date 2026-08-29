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Home > Regionals News > Goa Casino Owner Targeted By 2 Gunmen Outside Office, Bodyguard Jumps In Front And Fires Back

Goa Casino Owner Targeted By 2 Gunmen Outside Office, Bodyguard Jumps In Front And Fires Back

Goa firing outside Casino Majestic: Two gunmen opened fire at proprietor Shrinivas Nayak in Porvorim, while his security guard returned fire.

Gunmen Open Fire At Goa Casino Owner, Security Guard Saves Him (Image: X/ @ANI)
Gunmen Open Fire At Goa Casino Owner, Security Guard Saves Him (Image: X/ @ANI)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 14:09 IST

A Goa firing incident outside Casino Majestic in Porvorim left casino proprietor and director Shrinivas Nayak unharmed after two unidentified gunmen allegedly opened fire at him on Friday night. The attack took place around 8:45 pm, barely metres from the North Goa Superintendent of Police’s office and the Porvorim police station. Nayak was leaving his office and getting into his car when the attackers fired about four rounds. His private security guard jumped over him to shield him and then fired two rounds at the assailants, forcing them to flee. No one was injured.

Reportedly, the police have registered an FIR and launched a manhunt to identify and trace the two attackers. The motive remains unclear, although Nayak said the gunmen appeared to have targeted him specifically.

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Goa firing raises questions over security near police offices

Recalling the attack, Nayak said the first shot missed him and gave him a chance to escape. “I was getting into my car when the two shooters fired at me. But as they drew the weapon, it fired and missed their aim. If not for the accidental first firing, I had no chance and they would have killed me. I ran to safety,” he said.

As per reports, Nayak said the attackers appeared to have come specifically for him and were caught on the casino’s CCTV cameras. “They appeared to be hit men. But let the police find out,” he said. The Goa firing has also raised concerns because the casino is close to the Assembly complex and key police establishments.

Goa firing probe focuses on CCTV and attackers’ movements

CCTV footage shows one suspect, wearing a white shirt and black trousers, moving through the casino premises and allegedly passing security personnel without attracting attention. Another clip shows a second suspect wearing a cap, white shirt and greyish trousers moving through the premises before leaving.

Investigators are examining how the men entered, whether they carried out reconnaissance before the Goa firing and how they escaped. Senior police officials, including DIGs and North Goa SP Vishwesh Karpe, reached the scene. Teams from Porvorim Police, the Crime Branch and Cyber Crime Cell are investigating, while CCTV footage from the casino and nearby areas and evidence from the scene are being examined.

Goa firing triggers Opposition attack on government

The incident has also triggered a political attack on the BJP-led government. Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar questioned the state’s law-and-order situation. “If criminals have the audacity to allegedly open fire just metres away from a police station, then who is actually in control in Goa, the police or the criminals?” he asked, as per reports.

Chodankar demanded the immediate arrest of the attackers and a probe into the motive, saying law and order was the government’s fundamental responsibility. GPCC Working President Sunil Kawthankar also attacked the government, saying the Goa firing, allegedly barely 100 metres from the North Goa SP’s office, reflected a “total collapse of law and order”.

Also Read: ‘People Don’t Like Bold Women’: 45-Year-Old Noida Resident Says No Regret For Abusing Security Guard    

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Goa Casino Owner Targeted By 2 Gunmen Outside Office, Bodyguard Jumps In Front And Fires Back
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Goa Casino Owner Targeted By 2 Gunmen Outside Office, Bodyguard Jumps In Front And Fires Back
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