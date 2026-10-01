Goa SIR Issue Resolved: 88 Voters’ Names Accepted For Inclusion In Electoral Roll

The controversy over voter names missing from Goa’s electoral rolls has moved closer to resolution, with 88 of the 97 cases raised during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process addressed by the authorities. The development comes amid concerns over the omission of eligible voters from the electoral roll.

88 of 97 Cases Addressed

According to the latest update, authorities have addressed 88 cases involving voters whose names were missing or faced issues during the electoral-roll revision. The cases were examined through the prescribed verification process, with eligible voters being considered for inclusion in the rolls. The development is expected to provide relief to voters who had raised concerns over their electoral status.

6 Voters Currently Abroad

Of the remaining cases, six voters are currently abroad, making it difficult to complete the verification process immediately. Their cases may require further procedural steps once the authorities are able to establish the necessary details. The issue highlights the challenges officials can face while verifying electoral records, particularly when voters are residing outside the country.

3 Obtained Portuguese Citizenship

The remaining three cases involve people who have acquired Portuguese citizenship. Under Indian law, acquiring foreign citizenship has implications for a person’s eligibility to remain registered as an Indian voter. These cases are therefore being treated differently from those involving eligible Indian citizens whose names may have been omitted during the revision process.

SIR and Goa’s Electoral Rolls

The Special Intensive Revision exercise was undertaken to verify electoral records and ensure that eligible citizens remain on the rolls while ineligible entries are removed. The resolution of 88 cases provides an update on the complaints raised during the exercise, while the remaining cases involving voters abroad and those who acquired Portuguese citizenship continue to require appropriate action. The development comes amid wider public attention on the accuracy of Goa’s electoral rolls and the process followed by authorities during the SIR exercise.

Also Read: GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video