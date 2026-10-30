‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour

For Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey, Karwa Chauth this year was not just about fasting and rituals. It was an emotional day filled with prayers and hope. With a puja thali in her hands, she looked at the moon and wished for just one thing: her husband’s speedy recovery. The mayor observed the traditional fast while her husband continued to battle health problems. Her emotional words reflected the pain of watching a loved one struggle with illness and the hope of seeing him healthy again.

Pramila Pandey’s Husband Battling Brain Tumour

Pramila Pandey’s husband has been unwell since May due to a brain tumour. His treatment has been carried out at hospitals in Kanpur and Delhi. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Kanpur for the past several days. However, there was some relief for the family on Karwa Chauth. At around 7 pm, he was discharged from the hospital and returned home. For the mayor, his return home made the festival even more emotional.

‘God, Please Make My Husband Healthy’

Speaking about her prayers, Pramila Pandey said she had asked Lord Chandra to bless her husband with good health.

She said, “Sabse badi ummeed hai ki maine Bhagwan Chandrama se prarthana ki hai aur ummeed par hi Prithvi adi hai. Mujhe aasha hai ki Bhagwan mere pati ko theek karenge.” (My biggest hope is that I have prayed to Lord Chandra, and the Earth stands firm on hope. I hope God will make my husband healthy again.)

She also described Karwa Chauth as one of the biggest festivals for women in Sanatan Dharma.

“My husband is unwell. I have prayed to Lord Chandra that God, please make my husband healthy,” she said.

Mayor Hopes To Celebrate Karwa Chauth With Him Again

The mayor also expressed her wish to celebrate the festival with her husband for the rest of her life.

She said, “Jaise main har saal Karwa Chauth manati hoon, usi tarah mere jeevan ka jo bhi samay bacha hai, woh main apne pati ke saath Karwa Chauth manaun.” (Just as I celebrate Karwa Chauth every year, I wish to spend whatever time I have left in my life celebrating it with my husband.)

Her words reflected a deeply personal wish. Despite her public responsibilities and position, her biggest concern on the festival was her husband’s health. This Karwa Chauth, Pramila Pandey’s prayers carried a simple message: she wants her husband to recover so they can celebrate many more festivals together.