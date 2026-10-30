LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > ‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour

‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey observed Karwa Chauth while praying for her husband's recovery from a brain tumour. Her emotional wish, after five months of his illness, has touched hearts.

Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey celebrates Karwa Chauth with ailing husband (Photo: X)
Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey celebrates Karwa Chauth with ailing husband (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 18:52 IST

For Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey, Karwa Chauth this year was not just about fasting and rituals. It was an emotional day filled with prayers and hope. With a puja thali in her hands, she looked at the moon and wished for just one thing: her husband’s speedy recovery. The mayor observed the traditional fast while her husband continued to battle health problems. Her emotional words reflected the pain of watching a loved one struggle with illness and the hope of seeing him healthy again.

Pramila Pandey’s Husband Battling Brain Tumour

Pramila Pandey’s husband has been unwell since May due to a brain tumour. His treatment has been carried out at hospitals in Kanpur and Delhi. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Kanpur for the past several days. However, there was some relief for the family on Karwa Chauth. At around 7 pm, he was discharged from the hospital and returned home. For the mayor, his return home made the festival even more emotional.

You Might Be Interested In

‘God, Please Make My Husband Healthy’

Speaking about her prayers, Pramila Pandey said she had asked Lord Chandra to bless her husband with good health.

She said, “Sabse badi ummeed hai ki maine Bhagwan Chandrama se prarthana ki hai aur ummeed par hi Prithvi adi hai. Mujhe aasha hai ki Bhagwan mere pati ko theek karenge.” (My biggest hope is that I have prayed to Lord Chandra, and the Earth stands firm on hope. I hope God will make my husband healthy again.)

She also described Karwa Chauth as one of the biggest festivals for women in Sanatan Dharma.

“My husband is unwell. I have prayed to Lord Chandra that God, please make my husband healthy,” she said.

Mayor Hopes To Celebrate Karwa Chauth With Him Again

The mayor also expressed her wish to celebrate the festival with her husband for the rest of her life.

She said, “Jaise main har saal Karwa Chauth manati hoon, usi tarah mere jeevan ka jo bhi samay bacha hai, woh main apne pati ke saath Karwa Chauth manaun.” (Just as I celebrate Karwa Chauth every year, I wish to spend whatever time I have left in my life celebrating it with my husband.)

Her words reflected a deeply personal wish. Despite her public responsibilities and position, her biggest concern on the festival was her husband’s health. This Karwa Chauth, Pramila Pandey’s prayers carried a simple message: she wants her husband to recover so they can celebrate many more festivals together.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour
Tags: emotional storyhome-hero-pos-1Kanpur newskarwa chauthMayor NewsPramila Pandeyup newsviral news

RELATED News

Watch Video: Sky Suddenly Turns Deep Blood-Red in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, Leaving People Stunned—What Caused This Rare Phenomenon?

Crocodile Caught, Hauled On Bike To Bihar Village; Crowd Surrounds Reptile To Make Reels, Shocking Video Goes Viral

Caught On Cam: Scooter Blocks Moving UPSRTC Bus in Aligarh, Driver and Conductor Dragged Onto Road and Beaten in Broad Daylight

Supreme Court Sends Reliance KG Basin Dispute To Mediation, Appoints Former Judge Ranjana Desai As Mediator

Helicopter Carrying Badrinath Pilgrims Crashes Near Joshimath Amid Bad Weather; 6 On Board, Search And Rescue Under Way

LATEST NEWS

Hearzap Acquires Amplifon India: What the Deal Means for Hearing Care

SANS Institute Signs MoU with UPSIFS to Develop Cybersecurity Skills in the Presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak Tiwari Part Ways After 3 Years Of Dating? What Happened To The Rumoured Couple

Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%

Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited Management Team Visits Russia to Participate in: Russia–India Mutual Efficiency Business Forum 2026

Patel Retail Limited to Expand Ambernath Distribution Centre by 20,000 Sq. Ft.; Total Area to Increase to 84,000 Sq. Ft.

Siyaram Recycling Industries reports strong H1 FY27 performance; Targets lifetime-high revenue of Rs 600 crores in FY27

MahaVastu Unveils Industrial Blueprint to Address Global Manufacturing Challenges

‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour

Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know

‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour
‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour
‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour
‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour
‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour

QUICK LINKS