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Home > Regionals News > ‘God Save This Country’: Tejasvi Surya’s Wife Reveals What Made Her 5-Hour Train Ride ‘Traumatic’

‘God Save This Country’: Tejasvi Surya’s Wife Reveals What Made Her 5-Hour Train Ride ‘Traumatic’

Artist Sivasri Skandaprasad, wife of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, described a five-hour train journey as “traumatic”, alleging that a large group created constant noise and disturbed other passengers.

‘God Save This Country’: Tejasvi Surya’s Wife Reveals What Made Her 5-Hour Train Ride ‘Traumatic’

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-25 18:43 IST

Renowned artist Sivasri Skandaprasad, wife of BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, has sparked a conversation about public behaviour after describing a recent train journey as “traumatic”. In a post on X, Sivasri alleged that around 40 middle-aged passengers occupied a large part of her 56-seater coach. She said the group continued talking loudly for nearly five hours.

“I had a traumatic train ride today. It is very sad to see how people do not respect public spaces enough,” she wrote. Sivasri said she values silence because of her work as an artist. She added that while the excitement of travelling with a large group was understandable, the constant noise became difficult for other passengers.

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‘Nobody Can Question Them’, Says Artist

According to Sivasri, the group’s conversations continued “non-stop”. She claimed that the remaining passengers were left with little choice but to tolerate the disturbance.

“Problem in India is nobody can question them,” she wrote.

She described this as an “unsaid rule”, under which passengers outside the group were expected to simply put up with the noise.

Sivasri eventually approached the TTE and asked whether she could move to another coach. However, the train was full. The TTE reportedly helped her find another seat in the same coach.

UNO Game Triggers Another Complaint

The situation took another turn when eight passengers began playing UNO while continuing to talk and laugh. Sivasri again approached the TTE and asked if anything could be done. The TTE reportedly asked the group to stop playing, and they immediately complied.

But according to Sivasri, the TTE returned a few minutes later and mockingly asked, “Yaake sir galaatte maadtaideera (Why are you creating a nuisance)?”

The passengers reportedly laughed and replied, “Sir, neevu banni, adona (Sir, you also join, let’s play).”

‘We Lost the Civic Sense Game’

Sivasri said the issue was not really about UNO. For her, it was about how people behave in shared public spaces.

“So, the concern here is not about who won. Myself, along with them, as Indians, lost the civic sense game,” she wrote. She later questioned when public behaviour would improve and alleged that the group began playing Bollywood songs.

“When will we as a nation improve our public behaviour?” she asked. She ended her post with, “God save this country.”

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‘God Save This Country’: Tejasvi Surya’s Wife Reveals What Made Her 5-Hour Train Ride ‘Traumatic’
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‘God Save This Country’: Tejasvi Surya’s Wife Reveals What Made Her 5-Hour Train Ride ‘Traumatic’

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‘God Save This Country’: Tejasvi Surya’s Wife Reveals What Made Her 5-Hour Train Ride ‘Traumatic’
‘God Save This Country’: Tejasvi Surya’s Wife Reveals What Made Her 5-Hour Train Ride ‘Traumatic’
‘God Save This Country’: Tejasvi Surya’s Wife Reveals What Made Her 5-Hour Train Ride ‘Traumatic’
‘God Save This Country’: Tejasvi Surya’s Wife Reveals What Made Her 5-Hour Train Ride ‘Traumatic’
‘God Save This Country’: Tejasvi Surya’s Wife Reveals What Made Her 5-Hour Train Ride ‘Traumatic’

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