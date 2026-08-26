Gold Rate Today August 26: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, And Other Cities

Gold rate on August 26, 2026, in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Trivandrum and Pondicherry will be similar in case of 24-karat and 22-karat gold; however, a different gold rate will be observed in case of 18-karat gold in Chennai and Pondicherry. The gold rate per gram for 24K gold is Rs 16,375, and the price of 10 grams of 24K gold would thus be Rs 1,63,750. In case of 22K gold, the price per gram is Rs 15,010, making the price of 10 grams Rs 1,50,100.

Gold rate today in Bengaluru: 24K, 22K and 18K prices

In Bengaluru, 24-karat gold with 99.9% purity is priced at Rs 16,375 per gram. Buyers looking at a 10-gram quantity would therefore pay Rs 1,63,750 at the listed rate.

The Gold rate today for 22K gold, which has 91.6% purity, stands at Rs 15,010 per gram in Bengaluru. That takes the price of 10 grams to Rs 1,50,100. Meanwhile, 18K gold with 75% purity is available at Rs 12,281 per gram, making 10 grams cost Rs 1,22,810.

Gold rate today in Chennai: 18K gold costs more

Chennai follows the same 24K and 22K rates, with 24K gold at Rs 16,375 per gram and 22K gold at Rs 15,010 per gram. On a 10-gram basis, the prices work out to Rs 1,63,750 and Rs 1,50,100, respectively.

However, the Gold rate today for 18K gold in Chennai is Rs 12,780 per gram. This means 10 grams of 18K gold is priced at Rs 1,27,800, higher than the Rs 1,22,810 listed in Bengaluru and several other South Indian markets.

Gold rate today in Hyderabad, Kochi and Trivandrum

Hyderabad has the same listed rates as Bengaluru for all three categories. Its 24K gold rate is Rs 16,375 per gram, while 22K gold is Rs 15,010 per gram. The 18K rate stands at Rs 12,281 per gram. For 10 grams, the prices are Rs 1,63,750, Rs 1,50,100 and Rs 1,22,810, respectively.

In Kochi and Trivandrum, the Gold rate today is also identical across the three purity levels. Both markets list 24K gold at Rs 16,375 per gram, 22K at Rs 15,010 and 18K at Rs 12,281. For 10 grams, this translates to Rs 1,63,750 for 24K, Rs 1,50,100 for 22K and Rs 1,22,810 for 18K gold.

Gold rate today in Pondicherry: 18K price matches Chennai

Pondicherry also lists 24K gold at Rs 16,375 per gram and 22K gold at Rs 15,010 per gram, the same as the other markets covered here. For 10 grams, the corresponding prices are Rs 1,63,750 and Rs 1,50,100.

The difference comes in 18K gold. The Gold rate today for 18K gold in Pondicherry is Rs 12,780 per gram, taking its 10-gram price to Rs 1,27,800. This is the same 18K rate listed in Chennai and Rs 499 more per 10 grams than the Rs 1,22,810 rate in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Trivandrum.

Overall, the Gold rate today across these major South Indian markets shows uniform 24K and 22K prices, while 18K gold is priced differently in Chennai and Pondicherry.

Also Read: Major South Indian Markets Gold Rates Today: 18K, 22K And 24K Prices For 10 Grams In Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi