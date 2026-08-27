Gold Rate Today August 27: Check Rates For 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices In Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad And More

Gold rate today, August 27, remains at Rs 16,374 per gram for 24 karat gold with 99.9% purity across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Pondicherry and Trivandrum. The 22 karat rate is also the same at Rs 15,009 per gram in all six cities, while the 18 karat rate differs between the cities, ranging from Rs 12,280 to Rs 12,779 per gram.

Yesterday, the gold rates for 24K gold per gram were Rs 16,375. In case of 22K gold, the price per gram was Rs 15,010.

Gold rate today in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi across 24K, 22K and 18K

In Bengaluru, 24 karat gold is priced at Rs 16,374 per gram, while 22 karat gold with 91.6% purity is Rs 15,009. The 18 karat rate, with 75% purity, stands at Rs 12,280 per gram.

Hyderabad and Kochi are following the same rates across all three categories. Gold rate today in both cities is Rs 16,374 per gram for 24K, Rs 15,009 for 22K and Rs 12,280 for 18K gold.

Gold rate today in Chennai and Pondicherry shows different 18K prices

Chennai is recording the same 24K and 22K prices as the other cities. Gold rate today in Chennai is Rs 16,374 per gram for 24K and Rs 15,009 for 22K gold. However, its 18K rate is higher at Rs 12,779 per gram.

Pondicherry also has 24K gold at Rs 16,374 per gram and 22K gold at Rs 15,009. Gold rate today for 18K gold in the city stands at Rs 12,779 per gram.

Gold rate today in Trivandrum: 24K, 22K and 18K prices

Trivandrum has the same rates as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi. Gold rate today in the city stands at Rs 16,374 per gram for 24K gold, Rs 15,009 for 22K and Rs 12,280 for 18K.

Across the six cities, 24K and 22K prices remain uniform, while the 18K rate is Rs 12,779 in Chennai and Pondicherry and Rs 12,280 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi and Trivandrum.

City 24K Gold (99.9%) 22K Gold (91.6%) 18K Gold (75%) Bengaluru Rs 16,374/g Rs 15,009/g Rs 12,280/g Chennai Rs 16,374/g Rs 15,009/g Rs 12,779/g Hyderabad Rs 16,374/g Rs 15,009/g Rs 12,280/g Kochi Rs 16,374/g Rs 15,009/g Rs 12,280/g Pondicherry Rs 16,374/g Rs 15,009/g Rs 12,779/g Trivandrum Rs 16,374/g Rs 15,009/g Rs 12,280/g

Also Read: Gold Rate Today August 26: Check 24K, 22K, 18K Prices In Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, And Other Cities