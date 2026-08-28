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Home > Regionals News > Gold Rate Today, August 28: Check 24K, 22K And 18K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru And More

Gold Rate Today, August 28: Check 24K, 22K And 18K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru And More

Gold rate today, August 28, 2026: Check 24K, 22K and 18K gold prices across major Indian cities, along with latest jeweller rates and silver price.

Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K And 18K Rates In 15 Cities (Image: AI-generated)
Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K And 18K Rates In 15 Cities (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-08-28 09:02 IST

Gold rate today showed a marginal decline on Friday, August 28, with 24K gold priced at Rs 16,297 per gram, 22K gold at Rs 14,939 and 18K gold at Rs 12,223. On a 10-gram basis, the rates stood at Rs 1,62,970 for 24K and Rs 1,49,390 for 22K.

Gold rate today: City-wise prices across major markets

For 10 grams, the gold rate today for 24K and 22K stood at Rs 1,62,970 and Rs 1,49,390, respectively, in Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Delhi recorded higher rates of Rs 1,63,120 for 24K and Rs 1,49,540 for 22K. Chennai’s 18K rate was Rs 12,709 per gram, while Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kolkata recorded Rs 12,223 per gram.

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Gold rate today: Updated prices for other cities

The 24K, 22K and 18K gold rates stood at Rs 16,297, Rs 14,939 and Rs 12,709 per gram, respectively, in Trichy and Salem. Vijayawada recorded rates of Rs 16,297 for 24K, Rs 14,939 for 22K and Rs 12,223 for 18K. In Thrissur, the rates were Rs 16,298, Rs 14,940 and Rs 12,224 per gram, respectively. Visakhapatnam also recorded rates of Rs 16,298 for 24K, Rs 14,940 for 22K and Rs 12,224 for 18K.

Gold rate today: Jeweller rates remain near Rs 14,700 for 22K

At major retailers, Joyalukkas and Malabar Gold & Diamonds quoted Rs 14,725 per gram for 22K gold, while Tanishq’s 22K rate was Rs 14,805 per gram. Malabar’s 24K rate was Rs 16,064 per gram, and Tanishq’s 24K rate was Rs 16,151 per gram. Joyalukkas’ Rs 14,725-per-gram rate applied across Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Punjab and Tamil Nadu.

City 24K (99.9%) 22K (91.6%) 18K (75%)
Chennai ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,710
Hyderabad ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,224
Bengaluru ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,224
Visakhapatnam ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,224
Kochi ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,224
Coimbatore ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,710
Trivandrum ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,224
Madurai ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,710
Trichy ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,710
Salem ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,710
Calicut (Kozhikode) ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,224
Mysuru ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,224
Vijayawada ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,224
Thrissur ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,224
Mangaluru ₹16,298 ₹14,940 ₹12,224

Also Read: Gold Rate Today August 27: Check Rates For 24K, 22K, 18K Gold Prices In Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad And More    

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Gold Rate Today, August 28: Check 24K, 22K And 18K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru And More
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Gold Rate Today, August 28: Check 24K, 22K And 18K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru And More
Gold Rate Today, August 28: Check 24K, 22K And 18K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru And More
Gold Rate Today, August 28: Check 24K, 22K And 18K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru And More
Gold Rate Today, August 28: Check 24K, 22K And 18K Prices In Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru And More

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