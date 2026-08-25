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Home > Regionals News > Major South Indian Markets Gold Rates Today: 18K, 22K And 24K Prices For 10 Grams In Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

Major South Indian Markets Gold Rates Today: 18K, 22K And 24K Prices For 10 Grams In Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

Gold rate South India today, August 25, 2026: Check 24K, 22K and 18K gold prices per gram and 10 grams in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

24K Gold Touches Rs 16,375 Per Gram Across South India (Image: AI-generated)
24K Gold Touches Rs 16,375 Per Gram Across South India (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Tue 2026-08-25 12:16 IST

Gold prices remained firm across major South Indian markets on Tuesday, August 25, with 24K gold at Rs 16,375 per gram and 22K gold at Rs 15,010 per gram in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi. For buyers tracking the Gold rate South India market, 10 grams of 24K gold works out to Rs 1,63,750, while 10 grams of 22K gold costs Rs 1,50,100. The 18K rate is Rs 12,780 per gram in Chennai and Rs 12,281 in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

Gold rate South India stays near Rs 16,300 for 24K gold

In Chennai, the Gold rate South India market shows 24K gold at Rs 16,375 per gram, 22K at Rs 15,010 and 18K at Rs 12,780. For 10 grams, the respective rates are Rs 1,63,750, Rs 1,50,100 and Rs 1,27,800.

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Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi are quoting Rs 16,375 per gram for 24K and Rs 15,010 for 22K. Their 18K rate is Rs 12,281 per gram, or Rs 1,22,810 for 10 grams. These figures keep the Gold rate South India markets broadly aligned.

Gold rate South India keeps 22K jewellery buyers focused

The 22K price remains around Rs 14,950-Rs 15,000 per gram across several South Indian markets. Jewellery buyers should remember that the final bill will be higher after making charges, GST and other applicable costs. The Gold rate South India trend has remained strong during August, keeping prices near record levels.

Gold rate South India 18K option remains comparatively affordable

18K gold is trading around Rs 12,200-Rs 12,300 per gram, making it a relatively cheaper option because it contains less gold. International bullion prices, currency movements and global economic uncertainty continue to influence domestic rates, and prices can change during the day. The Gold rate South India market therefore remains important for buyers watching daily movements.

Gold rate South India: What buyers should check

The rates are indicative and are not the final jewellery prices. Buyers should confirm the day’s rate with their jeweller and account for making charges, GST and other applicable costs.

Also Read: Karnataka FDA Suspends Amazon, Instamart, BigBasket Licences Over Dhatura Sold As Food    

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Major South Indian Markets Gold Rates Today: 18K, 22K And 24K Prices For 10 Grams In Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
Tags: gold price per gramGold rate South Indiagold rate todaysouth india news

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Major South Indian Markets Gold Rates Today: 18K, 22K And 24K Prices For 10 Grams In Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
Major South Indian Markets Gold Rates Today: 18K, 22K And 24K Prices For 10 Grams In Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
Major South Indian Markets Gold Rates Today: 18K, 22K And 24K Prices For 10 Grams In Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi
Major South Indian Markets Gold Rates Today: 18K, 22K And 24K Prices For 10 Grams In Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kochi

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