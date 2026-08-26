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Home > Regionals News > Good News For 1100 Adarsh School Teachers in Punjab, 120 Percent Pay Hike Approved by Mann Govt

Good News For 1100 Adarsh School Teachers in Punjab, 120 Percent Pay Hike Approved by Mann Govt

Reiterating his  government’s commitment to employee welfare, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said every genuine demand of the Adarsh School teachers had been addressed after years of neglect under previous governments.

The Chief Minister said the teachers would not only receive enhanced salaries but would also be extended facilities on the Kendriya Vidyalaya school pattern.
The Chief Minister said the teachers would not only receive enhanced salaries but would also be extended facilities on the Kendriya Vidyalaya school pattern.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 08:26 IST

The Punjab government has delivered a bonanza for teachers serving in Adarsh Schools, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann approving a hike of over 120% in their salaries. The decision will benefit around 1,100 teachers, taking their monthly pay from around ₹10,000 to over ₹22,000 and reaffirming the government’s commitment that those shaping Punjab’s future must themselves receive fair compensation, dignity and due recognition. 
 
The Chief Minister affirmed  his government will continue to safeguard the interests of teachers because strengthening the education system and securing the future of every student begins with empowering the teachers who build it.
 
Chairing a meeting with a delegation of the teachers, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said successive governments had neglected the teaching community despite their pivotal role in shaping the future of Punjab. “Teachers are the backbone of our education system. For nearly two decades, these teachers have served with dedication despite receiving a meagre salary. Our government has decided to correct this long-standing injustice by increasing their salaries by more than 120 percent,” he added.
 
The Chief Minister said the teachers would not only receive enhanced salaries but would also be extended facilities on the Kendriya Vidyalaya school pattern, providing them with improved service conditions.
 
He said more than 15,000 students are currently studying in these CBSE-affiliated Adarsh Schools, and the state government remains fully committed to protecting the interests of both students and teachers. “When teachers feel secure and respected, students receive better education. Our priority is to safeguard the interests of teachers so that the future of every child studying in these schools remains secure,” he added.
 
Reiterating his  government’s commitment to employee welfare, CM Bhagwant Singh Mann said every genuine demand of the Adarsh School teachers had been addressed after years of neglect under previous governments. “Our government is committed to the welfare of every section of society. We have accepted the legitimate demands of these teachers and will continue ensuring they can discharge their responsibilities in a smooth and hassle-free manner,” he added.
 
Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Chief Secretary KAP Sinha, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Dr Ravi Bhagat, Secretary School Education Sonali Giri, and other senior officials were also present during the meeting.
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Good News For 1100 Adarsh School Teachers in Punjab, 120 Percent Pay Hike Approved by Mann Govt

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Good News For 1100 Adarsh School Teachers in Punjab, 120 Percent Pay Hike Approved by Mann Govt

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Good News For 1100 Adarsh School Teachers in Punjab, 120 Percent Pay Hike Approved by Mann Govt
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