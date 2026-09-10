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Home > Regionals News > Gorakhpur Girls Hostel Video: Warden Installs Mobile Camera Inside Bathroom, Faces Police Probe

Gorakhpur Girls Hostel Video: Warden Installs Mobile Camera Inside Bathroom, Faces Police Probe

An FIR has been registered against the warden, while police are investigating the recordings and how the phone was placed inside the bathroom.

Gorakhpur Girls Hostel Video: Warden Installs Mobile Camera Inside Bathroom, Faces Police Probe

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-09-10 21:29 IST

A girls’ hostel in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur has come under scrutiny after a mobile phone with its camera allegedly switched on was found inside the hostel bathroom. The phone was reportedly placed there by the hostel warden, following which several girls raised concerns and approached the police.

Girl Finds Phone Inside Bathroom

The incident came to light when one of the hostel residents went to the bathroom and noticed a mobile phone placed inside a tin shed. The phone’s camera was reportedly switched on and facing towards the toilet. The girl immediately recorded the phone on her own mobile and called other residents to show them what she had discovered. Several girls then recorded the device and informed the police through Dial 112.

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Videos Found on the Phone

According to reports, the phone contained videos showing around five to six girls inside the washroom. The discovery caused alarm among the hostel residents, who alleged that their privacy had been violated. Police subsequently took the warden’s mobile phone into custody as part of the investigation. Several videos were reportedly deleted from the device and from the girls’ phones, but some footage later surfaced online and went viral.

Warden Gives Explanation

During questioning, the warden reportedly told police that the phone had been placed in the bathroom to identify girls who were allegedly throwing used sanitary pads outside a dustbin. According to her explanation, the hostel had provided a dustbin specifically for sanitary-pad disposal, but some residents allegedly continued to dispose of them elsewhere, creating a mess. She reportedly said she switched the phone to recording mode around 10 pm and placed it inside the bathroom to find out who was responsible. The warden also told police that security cameras had been installed at various locations around the hostel for the girls’ safety.

26 Girls Live in Hostel

The hostel reportedly houses 26 girls across 20 rooms. All of them are students studying at colleges in Gorakhpur and preparing for competitive examinations.

FIR Registered Against Warden

Following the complaint by the hostel residents, police have registered an FIR against the warden. Authorities have taken legal action and are investigating how the phone was placed inside the bathroom and what happened to the recordings. The case has raised serious concerns over privacy and surveillance in residential hostels, with the investigation now underway.
Also Read: Satya Niketan Building Collapse: Gold, Silver Worth Crores Locked As MCD Seals 56 Chandni Chowk Shops; Traders Cry Foul

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Gorakhpur Girls Hostel Video: Warden Installs Mobile Camera Inside Bathroom, Faces Police Probe
Tags: girls bathroom cameragirls hostel bathroom cameraGorakhpur girls hostelGorakhpur hostel videoGorakhpur viral videohome-hero-pos-4hostel warden FIRUttar Pradesh hostel newswarden camera case

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Gorakhpur Girls Hostel Video: Warden Installs Mobile Camera Inside Bathroom, Faces Police Probe
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