Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Vs Sanjayan Tripathi In BJP-SP Showdown, Counting Underway

Counting is underway for the 2026 Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ Constituency election in Uttar Pradesh, with the contest drawing attention due to a direct political battle between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP). BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi is facing Sanjayan Tripathi, a former BJP worker who is now contesting on an SP ticket. The winner’s name will be announced after the completion of the final round of counting. The election has attracted interest because of the candidates’ competing support bases and the political implications of the BJP rebel’s entry into the contest.

Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Relies on Teachers’ Support Base

BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi has been considered a strong contender in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ Constituency. He has won the seat three consecutive times in the past, according to the available background information, and is associated with the Sharma group of teachers.

Sanjayan Tripathi’s Entry Makes Contest Closely Watched

Sanjayan Tripathi, who reportedly worked with the BJP for six years, rebelled after being denied the party ticket. He initially filed his nomination as an independent candidate before joining the contest on an SP ticket following discussions with party leadership. He is also the chairman of the Navals Academy Group. His candidature has added another dimension to the election, with both candidates seeking support among teachers.

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