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Home > Regionals News > Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Vs Sanjayan Tripathi In BJP-SP Showdown, Counting Underway

Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Vs Sanjayan Tripathi In BJP-SP Showdown, Counting Underway

Counting is underway as BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi faces SP nominee Sanjayan Tripathi. The winner will be announced after the final round of counting, with the contest drawing attention over teachers' demands and the BJP rebel's candidature.

Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE (Source:X)
Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 13:42 IST

Counting is underway for the 2026 Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ Constituency election in Uttar Pradesh, with the contest drawing attention due to a direct political battle between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP). BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi is facing  Sanjayan Tripathi, a former BJP worker who is now contesting on an SP ticket. The winner’s name will be announced after the completion of the final round of counting. The election has attracted interest because of the candidates’ competing support bases and the political implications of the BJP rebel’s entry into the contest.

Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Relies on Teachers’ Support Base

BJP candidate Dhruv Kumar Tripathi has been considered a strong contender in the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers’ Constituency. He has won the seat three consecutive times in the past, according to the available background information, and is associated with the Sharma group of teachers.

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Sanjayan Tripathi’s Entry Makes Contest Closely Watched

Sanjayan Tripathi, who reportedly worked with the BJP for six years, rebelled after being denied the party ticket. He initially filed his nomination as an independent candidate before joining the contest on an SP ticket following discussions with party leadership. He is also the chairman of the Navals Academy Group. His candidature has added another dimension to the election, with both candidates seeking support among teachers.
Also Read: MLC Election Results 2026 Live: Vote Counting updates and Key Contests in UP, Bihar, Karnataka and Maharashtra

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Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Vs Sanjayan Tripathi In BJP-SP Showdown, Counting Underway
Tags: BJP vs SPDhruv Kumar TripathiDr Sanjayan TripathiGorakhpur Election CountingGorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026Gorakhpur MLC Results LIVEGorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers Constituency ResultsMLC Election Counting LIVEUP MLC Election Results 2026Uttar Pradesh MLC Election

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Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Vs Sanjayan Tripathi In BJP-SP Showdown, Counting Underway
Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Vs Sanjayan Tripathi In BJP-SP Showdown, Counting Underway
Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Vs Sanjayan Tripathi In BJP-SP Showdown, Counting Underway
Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Vs Sanjayan Tripathi In BJP-SP Showdown, Counting Underway
Gorakhpur MLC Election Results 2026 LIVE: Dhruv Kumar Tripathi Vs Sanjayan Tripathi In BJP-SP Showdown, Counting Underway

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