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Home > Regionals News > ‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JDU MLA Anant Singh Sparks Political Storm In Bihar; Later Shifts Blame To Lalu Yadav

‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JDU MLA Anant Singh Sparks Political Storm In Bihar; Later Shifts Blame To Lalu Yadav

The party distanced itself from his remarks, while Singh later retracted his statement and blamed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Anant Kumar Singh (Source:Screengrab)
Anant Kumar Singh (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 19:20 IST

Janata Dal (United) MLA Anant Kumar Singh has sparked a political controversy in Bihar after claiming that he got nine people killed to help former Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. His remarks drew criticism from the opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), while the JDU distanced itself from the statement. Singh is reportedly upset with the party for fielding his political rival, Neeraj Kumar, in the upcoming Legislative Council elections. During his remarks, Singh spoke about his long association with Nitish Kumar and claimed to have stood by him during difficult times. He later withdrew his remarks about Nitish Kumar and blamed RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav instead.

What Did Anant Singh Say About Nitish Kumar?

Speaking about his association with Nitish Kumar, Singh said he had supported the former chief minister when he was struggling politically. “Nitish Kumar and I go back a long way. To help him, I got nine people murdered. I stood by him in times when he was struggling to find a toehold,” Singh said. He also brought up his rivalry with Neeraj Kumar and questioned why the JDU had chosen to nominate someone with whom he had differences. His remarks have triggered a political row in Bihar, where parties are busy with election-related activities.

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RJD Targets Nitish Kumar, JDU Distances Itself

The Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD hit out at Nitish Kumar following Singh’s statement, alleging that the remarks amounted to an admission of political crimes. The JDU, however, distanced itself from the controversy. The party’s national spokesperson, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, said Singh’s remarks did not deserve to be taken seriously. The exchange has also brought attention to tensions within the party over the choice of candidate for the upcoming Legislative Council polls.

Anant Singh Later Retracts His Remark

Singh later withdrew his remarks about Nitish Kumar and shifted the blame to Lalu Prasad Yadav, adding another twist to the controversy. While his statement has intensified the political exchange between the parties, the claims about the alleged killings have not been independently established. The controversy continues to draw attention as Bihar’s political parties prepare for the upcoming polls.
Also Read: Man Kills Wife On Her Birthday, Then Ends His Own Life; What Happened To Gurugram Couple?

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‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JDU MLA Anant Singh Sparks Political Storm In Bihar; Later Shifts Blame To Lalu Yadav
Tags: Anant Kumar SinghBihar political controversyBihar Politicshome-hero-pos-2JDU MLA controversyLalu Prasad YadavNeeraj Kumarnine murders claimNitish KumarRJD vs JDU

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‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JDU MLA Anant Singh Sparks Political Storm In Bihar; Later Shifts Blame To Lalu Yadav

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‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JDU MLA Anant Singh Sparks Political Storm In Bihar; Later Shifts Blame To Lalu Yadav

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‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JDU MLA Anant Singh Sparks Political Storm In Bihar; Later Shifts Blame To Lalu Yadav
‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JDU MLA Anant Singh Sparks Political Storm In Bihar; Later Shifts Blame To Lalu Yadav
‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JDU MLA Anant Singh Sparks Political Storm In Bihar; Later Shifts Blame To Lalu Yadav
‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JDU MLA Anant Singh Sparks Political Storm In Bihar; Later Shifts Blame To Lalu Yadav
‘Got 9 People Killed For Nitish Kumar’: JDU MLA Anant Singh Sparks Political Storm In Bihar; Later Shifts Blame To Lalu Yadav

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