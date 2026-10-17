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Home > Regionals News > Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?

Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?

An 83-year-old man has been arrested in Lonavala for allegedly shooting his lawyer grandson dead over a property dispute and attempting to pass it off as an accident.

83-Year-Old Shoots Lawyer Grandson Dead Over Property Dispute (Image: X)
83-Year-Old Shoots Lawyer Grandson Dead Over Property Dispute (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 08:04 IST

An 83-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly shooting dead his 33-year-old grandson, lawyer Abhay Manik Marathe, following a property dispute in Bhushi village in Lonavala. Police suspect that the family tried to pass off the killing as an accidental shooting by claiming that Abhay was cleaning his grandfather’s licensed gun when it went off. A case has been registered against five family members, while investigators are also probing allegations that CCTV equipment was removed and hotel staff were threatened to prevent them from speaking about the incident.

Abhay’s grandfather, Motiram Marathe, was arrested after Lonavala police found inconsistencies in the family’s account. Abhay’s father, Manik Marathe, is a former Lonavala municipal council corporator. The family also owns Hotel Motiram in Bhushi village, where the shooting reportedly took place.

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How Lonavala police uncovered the alleged murder

The family told police that the incident happened on Monday and that Abhay was cleaning his grandfather’s gun when the trigger was accidentally pulled, leaving him with a bullet wound to the chest. Officers from Lonavala City Police Station initially registered the case as an accidental death.

However, the injury on Abhay’s chest, bloodstains at the scene and the firearm raised doubts about the family’s explanation. Police sent the body to Sassoon Hospital for a post-mortem examination and consulted medical experts. Investigators also questioned family members, the hotel manager and other staff to piece together what had happened.

Property dispute behind the Lonavala shooting

The investigation pointed towards a longstanding disagreement over the family’s land. Superintendent of Police Sandeep Singh Gill said Motiram wanted to sell the property and distribute the money among family members, while Abhay had different plans for developing the land. The disagreement allegedly led to a heated argument between the two.

According to police, Abhay charged at his grandfather during the confrontation, following which Motiram allegedly shot him. Abhay was reportedly inside the hotel premises when the incident occurred.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Gill said, “Motiram Marathe holds a valid arms licence for a 12-bore gun, which he used for hunting. According to the family, the incident took place on Monday. They told police that Abhay was cleaning his grandfather’s gun when the trigger was accidentally pulled and a bullet hit him in the chest.”

Lonavala family accused of trying to destroy evidence

Police suspect that the family attempted to cover up the shooting after Abhay was killed. According to investigators, CCTV cameras near the spot were allegedly removed, along with the digital video recorder (DVR) containing the footage. Hotel staff were also allegedly threatened and warned against speaking about the incident.

A case has been registered against five people, including Motiram Marathe, and Motiram has been arrested. Police are continuing to investigate the family’s property dispute, the events leading up to and following the shooting, and the alleged efforts to destroy evidence.

Inspector Pramod Kshirsagar of the local crime branch said officials are examining the property dispute within the Marathe family, the sequence of events after the shooting and the alleged attempts to destroy evidence.

Also Read: Caught On CCTV: Little Girl Falls Into An Open Drain, Man Jumps In To Rescue Her In Panipat’s Ward 3 – What Happened Next?    

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Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?
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Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?

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Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?

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Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?
Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?
Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?
Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?
Grandfather Shoots 33-Year-Old Lawyer Grandson Dead In Lonavala; How Family Tried To Pass Off Murder As Accident – Why Was He Killed?

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