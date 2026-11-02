Grandmother and Grandson Were Walking Home After Dinner When a Speeding Bolero Hit Them, She Died, Boy Fights for Life

A speeding Bolero allegedly hit a woman and her grandson in Haryana’s Kalwadi village on Sunday night, November 1. The accident left both seriously injured. The woman, identified as Santosh Devi, died during treatment, while her grandson, Krish, was referred to a higher medical centre. The incident took place around 8 pm in the Kanina area of Mahendragarh district. The family was walking home after having dinner when the speeding vehicle struck them.

Family Was Walking Home After Dinner

According to the complaint filed by Satpal, a resident of Kalwadi village, he was walking with his mother Santosh Devi and nephew Krish. Satpal works as a peon at Indus Valley School in Donga Ahir. The three were heading from their new house to their old house to sleep. Santosh Devi and Krish were walking ahead, while Satpal was behind them.

Suddenly, a white Bolero coming from the Donga Ahir side hit the woman and the boy. Both fell on the road and suffered serious injuries.

Bolero Driver Flees Towards Ateli After Accident

Satpal said the driver stopped the vehicle and got out after the collision. The family managed to note down the vehicle’s registration number. However, when they asked the driver for his name and address, he allegedly refused to share any details. He then drove away at high speed towards Ateli.

Satpal raised an alarm, following which nearby residents reached the spot. The family was also informed, and an ambulance took the injured victims to the Civil Hospital in Narnaul.

Woman Dies, Police Register Case

Doctors declared Santosh Devi dead upon arrival. Krish was given initial treatment before being referred to a higher medical centre due to his serious condition. His treatment is ongoing. The woman’s body was handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination on Monday. Her last rites were performed in Kalwadi village.

Police have registered a case against the Bolero driver under relevant sections based on Satpal’s complaint. An investigation into the accident is underway.