Grandson Of Chambal’s Dacoit Enters IIT, Then Cracks UPSC To Become An Officer: Who is He?

The tale of Dev Prabhakar Singh Tomar, grandson of a notorious dacoit who once roamed in the ravines of Chambal, has drawn the attention of many as he has successfully managed to move up the ranks, first becoming an alumnus of IIT and then clearing the UPSC to become a government official.

Family Background in the Shadow of Circumstances

The story of Dev starts in the district of Morena in Madhya Pradesh, a region known historically for its association with the Chambal ravines. Speaking of his life story through a video sharing website, Dev mentions how his grandfather had no option but to become a bagi or rebel, which the police refer to as a dacoit, owing to the circumstances prevailing during those times. The family suffered years of financial difficulties and stigma because of the status of his grandfather. But Dev’s father decided to change all that.

Early Challenges and Road To IIT

Upon completion of early studies, Dev joined CBSE schools but faced problems regarding language and culture. In spite of all the challenges, he decided to get admission in Indian Institute of Technology when in class eleven. Dev had to struggle for his success and with very less facilities at home, managed to crack IIT Ropar entrance in his first try due to his dedication.

Deserting A Good Job For UPSC Exam

Dev was working on a good job abroad but wanted to work for the betterment of the people on the ground level. Therefore, he decided to appear for UPSC exams. Dev finally decided to leave his job against the wishes of his family. His early attempts for Preliminary exam ended in successive failures and at some stage, he even felt like quitting his studies and selling his books.

Turning Failure Into Strategy

Instead of giving up, Dev changed his strategy and decided to prepare better. He analysed his weaknesses and developed a strategy that included everything from preliminary rounds till the interview round. At this time, Dev also had to deal with some bad relations and criticism of society. Relying on the very same rebellious spirit that his grandfather had, he moved ahead by mentoring and preparing himself.

Success in The Last Try

In his final try, Dev took up the UPSC exam being a working person. His efforts finally paid off because Dev got an All India Rank of 629 and was appointed to be an Indian Railway Traffic Service Officer.

A Story Of Patience And Resolve

Dev’s journey stands as a reminder that patience, the right strategy and the courage to rise after repeated setbacks can help anyone overcome even the most difficult circumstances and achieve their goals.

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