Greater Noida Family Deaths: 3 Arrested After Voice Note Names Two Sisters, Brother-in-Law – What Happened?

Three people have been arrested in connection with the alleged suicide of a couple and their three children in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, police said. The deceased man’s two sisters and brother-in-law are among those arrested, with investigators suspecting that a property dispute may have led to the deaths. The five family members were found dead at their home in Nagla Shri Padam village near Rabupura on Saturday morning. Police said the arrests were made following a complaint lodged by a relative.

Voice Note Allegedly Names Three Accused

According to police, the deceased man, identified as Mahesh, recorded a voice note on his mobile phone before his death. In the recording, he allegedly held the three accused responsible for the deaths. Police arrested the three suspects based on a complaint filed by a relative. Investigators are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the alleged family dispute and the contents of the voice note. Preliminary investigation suggests that a property dispute may have been a factor in the deaths. However, the exact sequence of events and the circumstances leading up to the tragedy are still being investigated.

Post-Mortem Indicates Possible Poisoning

The deceased were identified as Mahesh, his wife Lalita, 35, their daughter Mishti, seven, and their two sons, Laddu, 11, and Sakshat, three. According to police, the post-mortem examinations indicated signs of poisoning. Viscera samples have been sent for forensic analysis to establish the substance involved and determine the precise cause of death. Officials said the final cause of death will be confirmed after the forensic reports are received. The investigation is ongoing, and police are examining the available evidence to establish the circumstances surrounding the deaths and the alleged role of the arrested accused.

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