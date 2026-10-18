Greater Noida Family Deaths: Is a Property Dispute Behind the Deaths of 5 Family Members? Father’s Audio Note Brings Relatives Under Scanner

Five members of a family found dead inside their home in Greater Noida may have died by suicide amid a long-running property dispute. An audio note recovered from the father’s phone has brought the family property row into focus, with his two sisters and a brother-in-law taken into custody. Mahesh, 37, his wife Lalita, 35, and their three children, Laddu, 11, Mishti, 7, and Sakshat, 3, were found dead in a room at their home in Nagla Shri Padam village around 8 am on Saturday.

What initially appeared to be a possible case of food poisoning has since taken a different turn, with investigators suspecting poisoning involving a toxic substance.

Property Dispute Puts Family Tensions Under Scrutiny

According to NDTV reports, the family had been facing tensions over a property dispute. NDTV quoted Mahesh’s sister-in-law, who stated that disagreements over the division of family property had continued for a long time. She also alleged that she was thrown out of the house after her husband’s death. Mahesh had assured her that the family would eventually live together again, she said.

Audio Note Names Relatives, Two Sisters Taken Into Custody

An audio note recovered from Mahesh’s phone has emerged as a key development in the case. Police sources said Mahesh allegedly blamed his two sisters and a brother-in-law for the deaths. The three relatives have been taken into custody. Their alleged role in the incident remains part of the ongoing investigation, and the accusations have not been established in court.

Noodles Dinner Initially Raised Food Poisoning Suspicions

The family had reportedly visited a local fair on Friday evening and returned home around 10 pm. They allegedly ate noodles for dinner, leading to initial suspicions of food poisoning. Police sources, however, said Mahesh had allegedly mixed poison into the noodles.

Food Safety Team Suspects Toxic Substance

Food safety officials who examined the spot said they found no expired food items among the wrappers and other materials inspected.

“It does not appear to be a case of food poisoning. We suspect it is a case of poisoning involving a toxic substance,” Food Safety Officer OP Singh told PTI.

Singh said there was no information indicating that the victims had suffered vomiting or diarrhoea, symptoms commonly associated with food poisoning. Locals also reported seeing foam coming from one child’s mouth. The suspected poisoning and the alleged property dispute are now central to the case as investigators work to establish the circumstances behind the deaths.