Greater Noida Hit-and-Run: Speeding Car Hits Four In Knowledge Park, Driver Arrested

A speeding car allegedly hit four people in Greater Noida’s Knowledge Park area, with a video of the incident now going viral on social media. The latest hit-and-run has raised fresh concerns over road safety in the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly in areas frequented by students. The incident comes just days after other reports of dangerous driving and stunt-related incidents in the NCR, putting the spotlight on traffic violations and public safety.

Viral Video Shows Car Hitting People

A video purportedly showing the hit-and-run incident has surfaced online. In the footage, the car can be seen allegedly hitting people before speeding away from the spot. The incident reportedly took place in the Knowledge Park area, which is surrounded by several educational institutions and is frequented by a large number of students and other pedestrians. Following the incident, police began investigating the matter and registered a case under the relevant sections of law.

Accused Driver Arrested In Noida Hit-and-Run

The Knowledge Park police have arrested the alleged driver, identified as Manish, a resident of Ladpura in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the collision and examining the viral footage as part of the probe. Further details about the condition of those injured were not immediately available.

Safety Concerns Raised in Student Hub

The incident has sparked concerns about road safety in an area where hundreds of students travel every day. The location of the incident has also drawn attention because the Knowledge Park police station is nearby, while the DCP Greater Noida’s office is also located just a short distance away. The case has once again highlighted concerns over reckless driving and the need for greater enforcement in busy areas of Greater Noida. Authorities are expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and take further action based on the investigation.

Also Read: Bomb Blasts Rock Dhaka as Bus Goes Up in Flames, 200+ Police Checkpoints Deployed Across Capital