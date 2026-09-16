Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Flung Man In Air While Crossing Road Near Ek Murti Chowk, CCTV Captures Horrifying Incident

A young man was seriously injured after a speeding car hit him while he was crossing a road near Ek Murti Chowk in Greater Noida early on September 5. CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced online, showing the car being driven rashly before it struck the man. He suffered fractures in his arms and legs and is currently undergoing treatment. The SHO of Bisrakh police station said a case was registered and the accused was arrested soon after the complaint was received.

The Greater Noida incident has surfaced days after a separate hit-and-run case in Gurugram, where a woman biker was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road. The two cases have drawn attention after footage of the incidents surfaced and police action followed.

A man stepped out at 4:35 AM in Greater Noida West to pick up a birthday cake. Minutes later, a speeding car slammed into him, leaving him with multiple fractures to his legs, hand, knee, and spine. The driver fled the scene. 💔 The victim’s wife watched the entire nightmare… pic.twitter.com/RDexO6tYjW — Kaptan Hindustan™ (@KaptanHindustan) September 15, 2026

Greater Noida CCTV shows impact near Ek Murti Chowk

The CCTV footage from Greater Noida shows the man crossing the road when the speeding car approaches and hits him. The impact left him with serious injuries, including fractures to his arms and legs. He remains under treatment.

As per reports, Police said the accused in the Greater Noida case was arrested immediately after the complaint was received. A case has also been registered at Bisrakh police station in connection with the crash.

Greater Noida case comes amid Gurugram crackdown

The development in Greater Noida comes as Gurugram Police continues its investigation into the Golf Course Road case involving woman biker Sia. Police arrested car driver Kalyan Bainsla after deploying three teams to trace him. One team travelled to Rajasthan and detained Bainsla from Dausa.

As per reports, Police later detained another accused, Lavneesh Gurjar, a Palwal resident, in connection with the case. Both Bainsla and Gurjar are residents of Palwal. Bainsla will be brought to Gurugram, police said.

Greater Noida incident contrasts with tougher Gurugram charges

Reports say that according to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR in the Gurugram case was registered under Section 281 of the BNS for rash driving and Section 125 for causing hurt. The charges were later strengthened after police added an attempt-to-murder section following the woman biker case.

Gurugram Police said the tougher charge was added after a detailed examination of CCTV footage. Sia’s family had earlier demanded an attempt-to-murder charge, alleging that the accused deliberately used the car as a weapon.

Greater Noida footage puts focus on road crashes

Sia’s family had also expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, saying the accused had not been arrested even 48 hours after the incident. The family warned that it would approach the court if the requested charges were not added to the FIR.

With the Greater Noida crash now also captured on CCTV and linked to immediate police action, the two recent cases have put renewed focus on serious injuries caused by rash driving and hit-and-run incidents.

Also Read: Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating