LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Flung Man In Air While Crossing Road Near Ek Murti Chowk, CCTV Captures Horrifying Incident

Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Flung Man In Air While Crossing Road Near Ek Murti Chowk, CCTV Captures Horrifying Incident

Greater Noida hit-and-run case: A young man was seriously injured after a speeding car hit him near Ek Murti Chowk on September 5. CCTV footage surfaced online, while police arrested the accused after receiving a complaint.

Greater Noida man hit by speeding car near Ek Murti Chowk (Image: X)
Greater Noida man hit by speeding car near Ek Murti Chowk (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Wed 2026-09-16 09:31 IST

A young man was seriously injured after a speeding car hit him while he was crossing a road near Ek Murti Chowk in Greater Noida early on September 5. CCTV footage of the incident has now surfaced online, showing the car being driven rashly before it struck the man. He suffered fractures in his arms and legs and is currently undergoing treatment. The SHO of Bisrakh police station said a case was registered and the accused was arrested soon after the complaint was received.

The Greater Noida incident has surfaced days after a separate hit-and-run case in Gurugram, where a woman biker was allegedly hit by a car on Golf Course Road. The two cases have drawn attention after footage of the incidents surfaced and police action followed.

You Might Be Interested In

Greater Noida CCTV shows impact near Ek Murti Chowk

The CCTV footage from Greater Noida shows the man crossing the road when the speeding car approaches and hits him. The impact left him with serious injuries, including fractures to his arms and legs. He remains under treatment.

As per reports, Police said the accused in the Greater Noida case was arrested immediately after the complaint was received. A case has also been registered at Bisrakh police station in connection with the crash.

Greater Noida case comes amid Gurugram crackdown

The development in Greater Noida comes as Gurugram Police continues its investigation into the Golf Course Road case involving woman biker Sia. Police arrested car driver Kalyan Bainsla after deploying three teams to trace him. One team travelled to Rajasthan and detained Bainsla from Dausa.

As per reports, Police later detained another accused, Lavneesh Gurjar, a Palwal resident, in connection with the case. Both Bainsla and Gurjar are residents of Palwal. Bainsla will be brought to Gurugram, police said.

Greater Noida incident contrasts with tougher Gurugram charges

Reports say that according to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR in the Gurugram case was registered under Section 281 of the BNS for rash driving and Section 125 for causing hurt. The charges were later strengthened after police added an attempt-to-murder section following the woman biker case.

Gurugram Police said the tougher charge was added after a detailed examination of CCTV footage. Sia’s family had earlier demanded an attempt-to-murder charge, alleging that the accused deliberately used the car as a weapon.

Greater Noida footage puts focus on road crashes

Sia’s family had also expressed dissatisfaction with the police investigation, saying the accused had not been arrested even 48 hours after the incident. The family warned that it would approach the court if the requested charges were not added to the FIR.

With the Greater Noida crash now also captured on CCTV and linked to immediate police action, the two recent cases have put renewed focus on serious injuries caused by rash driving and hit-and-run incidents.

Also Read: Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating    

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Flung Man In Air While Crossing Road Near Ek Murti Chowk, CCTV Captures Horrifying Incident
Tags: Greater Noida car accidentGreater Noida hit-and-runGreater Noida newshome-hero-pos-5latest news

RELATED News

Kalyan Bainsla Arrested In Gurugram Biker Hit Case After Days On The Run, Tried To Flee Police On Pretext Of Urinating

Pawan Yadav Shot Dead in Prayagraj: Who Was The Samajwadi Party Leader And What Was The Motive Behind His Killing?

Rajmata Vijayraj Kumari Mewar Dies At 83: Her Public Service, Royal Legacy And Maharana Pratap Connection

Fresh Violence In Manipur: Two More Kuki-Zo Women Killed In Jiribam’s Leisang After Tollen And Longpi; Several Missing

Through The Roof, Gone In 8 Hours: How A Masked Man Stole Rs 14 Crore Gold In Mathura

LATEST NEWS

‘National Jiju’ Nick Jonas Birthday: He Came To Meet Priyanka Chopra As A Fan, But Fate Had Other Plans! How Did the American Singer Got India’s ‘National Jiju’ Tag?

Lionel Messi Retirement: All You Need to Know About Argentine Legend’s Last Match – Date, Timing, Opponent, Venue and More

Bigg Boss 20: Arishfa Khan’s Post On Scout OP Fight Draws Backlash — Why Fans Are Accusing Her Of Playing ‘Women Card’

Saif Ali Khan Makes Ganpati Idol With Son Jeh — Kareena Kapoor Shares Heartwarming Glimpse Of Their Eco-Friendly Bappa

Anjali Arora MMS: Kacha Badam Girl’s Fake Video Went Viral — What Happened After She Took Legal Action?

Hanuman Ansh Vs Haiwaan Box Office Collection: Rs 2 Crore Film Nears Rs 300 Crore While Akshay-Saif Starrer Struggles — What Went Wrong?

Iranian Airline Plane Suffers Mid-Air Damage: Cabin Ceiling Falls As Passengers Pray In Fear | Watch Video

IND vs AFG, 2nd T20I: Sanju Samson’s Fiery 57 And Collective Bowling Performance Power Team India To Series Victory Over Afghanistan

Delhi-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted To Lucknow: What Happened Inside The Aircraft?

Portugal Legend Cristiano Ronaldo And AC Milan Owner In Talks To Buy Prominent Football Club | Details Inside

Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Flung Man In Air While Crossing Road Near Ek Murti Chowk, CCTV Captures Horrifying Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Flung Man In Air While Crossing Road Near Ek Murti Chowk, CCTV Captures Horrifying Incident

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Flung Man In Air While Crossing Road Near Ek Murti Chowk, CCTV Captures Horrifying Incident
Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Flung Man In Air While Crossing Road Near Ek Murti Chowk, CCTV Captures Horrifying Incident
Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Flung Man In Air While Crossing Road Near Ek Murti Chowk, CCTV Captures Horrifying Incident
Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Flung Man In Air While Crossing Road Near Ek Murti Chowk, CCTV Captures Horrifying Incident
Greater Noida Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Flung Man In Air While Crossing Road Near Ek Murti Chowk, CCTV Captures Horrifying Incident

QUICK LINKS