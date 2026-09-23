Greater Noida Villagers Oppose CJP’s ‘Fix The Schools’ Campaign; Activists Call Them ‘BJP Ke Gunde’

A group of men allegedly posing as locals in a Greater Noida village opposed the visit of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) activists headed by one of its spokesman Saurav Das. The argument turned into a heated exchange when two youth aggressively confronted the CJP team who went to the Devla village in Surajpur to inspect the government school infrastructure.

The CJP team is visiting different parts of the country as part of their “School Thik Karo” (Fix the Schools) campaign to check the government school infrastructure. As part of the campaign, the CJP team went to the Devla village when the argument with the youth took place.

The two youth opposed any inspection by CJP activists claiming “everything was fine” in the school.

The visit came after a video showing waterlogging on the road leading to the government school in Devla village, Surajpur, went viral. The video showed people having to wade through water to reach the school.

Following the video, a CJP team visited the primary school in Devla village. However, the school gate was found locked from the inside. Local ‘residents’ present at the spot objected to the visit and asked Saurav Das and his team to leave.

The ‘villagers’ claimed that there was no problem with the school and alleged that repeated visits were affecting the children’s studies. As the dispute escalated, police reached the spot and intervened. The police pacified both sides and brought the situation under control.