Watch: Speeding Thar Hits Couple On Scooter In Greater Noida, 40-Year-Old Man Dies, Wife Severely Injured As Impact Throws Them On Road

Greater Noida: A 40-year-old man died and his wife was seriously injured after a speeding Thar hit their scooter near the Itera area of Greater Noida West on Tuesday evening. The couple was thrown onto the road by the impact and suffered severe injuries. The driver abandoned the SUV at the spot and fled before police arrived. Locals rushed the couple to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the man, identified as Neeraj, dead. His wife is still undergoing treatment.

The crash has raised fresh concerns in Greater Noida, where police have now seized the Thar and started searching for the driver. Reportedly, a crowd gathered soon after the accident, while bystanders informed the police and called an ambulance. Police completed Neeraj’s inquest proceedings and sent his body for post-mortem examination. A formal complaint is being registered based on information from his family, after which further legal action will follow.

🛑 Greater Noida West: इटेदा गोलचक्कर के पास तेज रफ्तार Thar ने स्कूटी सवार दंपति को रौंदा।

​⚰️ हादसे में पति की दर्दनाक मौत, पत्नी गंभीर रूप से घायल। 🚗 गाड़ी छोड़कर आरोपी ड्राइवर फरार (शराब के नशे में होने की आशंका)। pic.twitter.com/NzuqbH3pc7 — United India 🇮🇳 (@imsrj0143) September 22, 2026

Greater Noida police begin search after Thar driver flees

The police action comes as investigators try to identify and trace the accused driver. Reports say that the vehicle has been taken into custody, while efforts are underway to locate the person who was behind the wheel when the Greater Noida West accident took place.

The incident has also brought other recent Thar-related crashes back into focus. In Jaipur on Saturday, a 57-year-old scooter rider, Naval Sharma, died after a speeding Mahindra Thar rammed his two-wheeler. Sharma, a resident of Jaipur’s Sanganer area, had left for work in the morning when the crash occurred. He suffered critical injuries and later died.

Greater Noida Thar crash follows other recent incidents

Another Thar-related incident was reported in Gurugram on Friday night. A man allegedly repeatedly rammed his Thar into a cab carrying two of his friends after a verbal altercation. No passenger was injured, but the cab suffered significant damage. A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

With the Greater Noida case, police are now investigating another crash involving the SUV, while Neeraj’s family awaits further action against the driver. His wife remains in hospital as the search for the accused continues.

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