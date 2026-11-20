A shocking incident has been reported from Karnataka’s Belagavi district where in a 20-year-old man allegedly murdered his 78-year-old grandmother over a dispute regarding money received under the state government’s ‘Griha Lakshmi’ scheme. The accused allegedly strangled his grandmother to death, stole her cash and gold chains. He later dumped her body in a dam’s backwaters after putting it inside two gunny bags with heavy stones.

The victim has been identified as Hammavva Balappa Sanadi, a resident of Aralikkatti village in Hukkeri taluk. She went missing on November 10 after leaving home to attend a festival in Pashchapur.

On November 15, her body was found inside two gunny bags being tied with stones in the backwaters of a dam near Jinara village. Following a complaint by the victim’s daughter, Bhimanna Parasappa Eeranatti, Yamakanamaradi police registered a murder case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and initiated a probe.

During the course of investigation, police identified the accused as Bhimappa Ramappa Sanadi (20), the victim’s grandson, as the alleged mastermind of the crime. He was subsequently arrested.

According to the police, Bhimappa had been arguing with his grandmother for the past few years, demanding a share of the money she received under the Karnataka government’s Griha Lakshmi scheme.

On November 10, he allegedly took Hammavva on his motorcycle from the outskirts of Aralikkatti village on the pretext of accompanying her. He took her to Siddheshwar Hill, where the two reportedly got into another argument over the money.

When Hammavva refused to give him the money, the accused allegedly grabbed her by the neck, strangled her with his hands and subsequently tightened a rope around her neck, suffocating her to death.

After leaving her body on the hill, Bhimappa allegedly went to Pashchapur and arranged two gunny bags. He then stole Rs 2,300 in cash from his grandmother’s body and packed her remains inside the bags.