Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha took an unexpected turn after the groom allegedly received a death threat from a man claiming to be in love with the bride. The caller reportedly warned the groom that he would shoot him if he went ahead with the marriage, claiming that the woman would be his bride. Following the threat, the groom refused to marry, and the wedding party returned without the bride. The incident reportedly took place in the Mandi Dhanaura police station area, where the wedding celebrations were disrupted by the threatening phone call. The matter eventually reached the police, who took the accused into custody.

Groom Receives Threatening Phone Call

According to the available details, the groom received a call shortly before the wedding in which the caller allegedly threatened to kill him if he married the woman. The caller reportedly told him, “If you marry her, I’ll shoot you,” and claimed that the bride would belong to him. The threat left the groom and his family alarmed, following which the groom decided not to proceed with the marriage. As a result, the wedding party returned without the bride, leaving the marriage ceremony incomplete.

अमरोहा ➡️दूल्हे को दी धमकी, बिन दुल्हन लौटी बारात ➡️ऐन वक्त पर दूल्हे ने निकाह से किया इनकार ➡️प्रेमी ने दूल्हे को फोन कर दी हत्या की धमकी ➡️प्रेमी ने कहा- निकाह किया तो गोली मार दूंगा ➡️दुल्हे से प्रेमी ने बोला- वो मेरी दुल्हन बनेगी ➡️दुल्हन के भाई ने प्रेम प्रसंग से किया इनकार ➡️भाई बोला- ज्यादती दुश्मनी में कॉल की गई ➡️4 घंटे तक थाने में दोनों पक्षों में चली पंचायत ➡️बिना दुल्हन लौटी बारात, आरोपी हिरासत में ➡️मंडी धनौरा थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, जांच जारी #Amroha #CrimeNews — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) November 2, 2026

Bride’s Brother Denies Love Affair

The incident also led to a dispute between the two sides. The bride’s brother reportedly denied that his sister was involved in any romantic relationship with the accused. He claimed that the threatening call was made because of personal enmity and not because of any love affair. The allegations surrounding the relationship, however, remain part of the ongoing investigation.

Four-Hour Panchayat at Police Station

Following the incident, both parties reached the police station, where a panchayat was reportedly held for nearly four hours in an attempt to resolve the dispute. Police took the accused into custody, while the matter remains under investigation. Officials are looking into the circumstances surrounding the threat and the events that led to the wedding being called off. The incident has drawn attention to the unusual circumstances in which a wedding party had to return without the bride after a reported death threat to the groom.

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