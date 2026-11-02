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Home > Regionals News > Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?

Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?

Police took the accused into custody, while a four-hour panchayat was held at the police station. The investigation is ongoing.

A wedding in Amroha was called off at the last moment after the groom received a death threat from the bride's lover. (Source:X)
A wedding in Amroha was called off at the last moment after the groom received a death threat from the bride's lover. (Source:X)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-02 18:11 IST

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha took an unexpected turn after the groom allegedly received a death threat from a man claiming to be in love with the bride. The caller reportedly warned the groom that he would shoot him if he went ahead with the marriage, claiming that the woman would be his bride. Following the threat, the groom refused to marry, and the wedding party returned without the bride. The incident reportedly took place in the Mandi Dhanaura police station area, where the wedding celebrations were disrupted by the threatening phone call. The matter eventually reached the police, who took the accused into custody.

Groom Receives Threatening Phone Call

According to the available details, the groom received a call shortly before the wedding in which the caller allegedly threatened to kill him if he married the woman. The caller reportedly told him, “If you marry her, I’ll shoot you,” and claimed that the bride would belong to him. The threat left the groom and his family alarmed, following which the groom decided not to proceed with the marriage. As a result, the wedding party returned without the bride, leaving the marriage ceremony incomplete.

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Bride’s Brother Denies Love Affair

The incident also led to a dispute between the two sides. The bride’s brother reportedly denied that his sister was involved in any romantic relationship with the accused. He claimed that the threatening call was made because of personal enmity and not because of any love affair. The allegations surrounding the relationship, however, remain part of the ongoing investigation.

Four-Hour Panchayat at Police Station

Following the incident, both parties reached the police station, where a panchayat was reportedly held for nearly four hours in an attempt to resolve the dispute. Police took the accused into custody, while the matter remains under investigation. Officials are looking into the circumstances surrounding the threat and the events that led to the wedding being called off. The incident has drawn attention to the unusual circumstances in which a wedding party had to return without the bride after a reported death threat to the groom.
Also Read: 8 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured in Rajasthan After Road Construction Machine Touches High-Tension Wire: What Led To Deadly Accident?

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Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?
Tags: Amroha crime newsbaraat returns without bridedeath threat to groomgroom calls off weddinggroom threatened with gunUP wedding dramawedding called off at last moment

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Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?

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Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?

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Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?
Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?
Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?
Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?
Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?

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