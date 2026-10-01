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Home > Regionals News > GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video

GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video

A passenger on train 13006 alleged that GRP personnel threatened him with a Rs 10,000 gutkha fine and claimed Rs 6,000 was taken from his purse at Kartarpur station.

Passenger Alleges Rs 10,000 Gutkha Fine Threat On Train 13006 (Images: X/ @NCIBHQ)
Passenger Alleges Rs 10,000 Gutkha Fine Threat On Train 13006 (Images: X/ @NCIBHQ)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 12:07 IST

A passenger travelling on train 13006 from Amritsar to Howrah has alleged that two GRP personnel threatened to fine him Rs 10,000 for possessing gutkha at Kartarpur station. A video of the confrontation has gone viral, showing a policeman taking two packets of gutkha from the passenger’s pocket and placing them on a diary. The passenger then takes the packets back and admits they belong to him. The incident has also triggered a railway response after the passenger shared details of the alleged encounter online.

Gutkha confrontation on train 13006 caught on camera

In the video, the policeman tells the passenger, “You’re taking a photo, take this one too.” The man says he is travelling on train 13006 and asks the policeman to show his face. The officer tells him to “turn off the camera” before allegedly snatching his phone.

The passenger refuses to leave his belongings and continues objecting to the confrontation. The train, which runs daily between Amritsar and Howrah Junction, was travelling through the route when the incident took place. The video has since spread widely on the internet.

Gutkha complaint alleges Rs 6,000 taken from purse

Sarfaraz Jain posted the video on X and alleged that while travelling from Amritsar to Bareilly on passenger train 13006, two GRP personnel at Kartarpur station threatened him with a Rs 10,000 fine for possessing gutkha. He further alleged that one GRP personnel searched his purse, took Rs 6,000 from it and fled, while the other also ran away while he was filming. Jain called for immediate action against the personnel.

After receiving the PNR linked to the incident, the railway authorities swung into action and tagged the RPF. Northern Railway’s RPF subsequently asked the Firozabad division to take action in the matter. The allegations, including the claimed seizure of money, remain at the centre of the viral video.

Gutkha rules and viral reaction add to train controversy

The video has also drawn reactions from social media users. One user wrote, “Go ahead, brother. The person calling you will need more money…festivals are coming.”

Under railway rules mentioned in the report, eating or spitting gutkha can attract a fine ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. Indian Railways has also completely banned the sale of gutkha and tobacco on trains. The viral gutkha confrontation, however, has raised questions over the alleged Rs 10,000 threat and the passenger’s claim that Rs 6,000 was taken from his purse.

Also Read: Two Sadhus Burnt Inside Temple: Shahjahanpur Villagers Find Murdered Bodies, One Reduced To Skeleton On Wooden Pyre    

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GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video
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GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video

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GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video
GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video
GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video
GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video
GRP Guards ‘Rob’ Man Of Rs 6,000 After Finding Gutka In His Possession; Cops Flee After Victim Makes Video

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