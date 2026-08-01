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Home > Regionals News > GSM Foils Shooting Case: Police Claim Co-Chairman Planned Murder Over ₹32 Crore Dispute, 7 Arrested

GSM Foils Shooting Case: Police Claim Co-Chairman Planned Murder Over ₹32 Crore Dispute, 7 Arrested

A business rivalry allegedly turned into a murder plot. Police say GSM Foils' co-chairman hired contract killers to eliminate Managing Director Mohansingh Parmar over a ₹32 crore financial dispute.

Police claim the shooting of GSM Foils MD was part of a planned murder conspiracy over a ₹32 crore financial dispute. (Photo: Canva)
Police claim the shooting of GSM Foils MD was part of a planned murder conspiracy over a ₹32 crore financial dispute. (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-08-01 16:38 IST

A financial dispute worth around Rs 32 crore is believed to be the reason behind the shooting of Maharashtra-based industrialist and GSM Foils Managing Director Mohansingh Parmar. Police claim the attack was not random but a carefully planned conspiracy allegedly led by the company’s co-chairman, Sagar Bhanushali.

Seven individuals have been arrested by the Vasai Police in connection with the shooting case, including Bhanushali, who is alleged to be the mastermind behind the conspiracy.

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How the Attack on Mohansingh Parmar Happened

The attack occurred on 26th July in the Naikpada area of Vasai when two men on a motorbike fired at Parmar while he was travelling. A bullet injured his shoulder. When they attempted to shoot a second time, apparently, the pistol jammed, providing the businessman a chance for survival.

The 46-year-old businessman is currently in stable condition and undergoing medical treatment.

Police Claim Stock Market Losses Led to Murder Plot

While investigating, the police discovered that Sagar Bhanushali had been making losses of about ₹55 crore in the stock market. He is said to have been borrowing money from different individuals and was under great financial strain.

Police have claimed that Bhanushali continuously made Parmar buy his shares in the company known as GSM Foils for a total amount of ₹32 crore. But after failing in the venture, he decided to kill Parmar.

According to Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Shintre, the investigation shows that Bhanushali planned that after killing Parmar, he could relieve himself of all the financial pressure and take control of the company.

Contract Killers Hired for ₹40 Lakh, Police Allege

Bhanushali is believed to have hired contract killers at ₹40 lakh to commit the murder, police alleged. According to the investigators, ₹5 lakh was given in advance before the murder took place.

With the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, a team of special police managed to arrest Bhanushali, who was staying in Uttar Pradesh. Six others were also arrested.

Investigation Continues Into Bigger Conspiracy

Police said the investigation is progressing with the help of scientific, digital, technical and financial evidence. Officials are also examining whether more people were involved in planning or funding the alleged conspiracy. More arrests could follow if fresh evidence emerges.

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GSM Foils Shooting Case: Police Claim Co-Chairman Planned Murder Over ₹32 Crore Dispute, 7 Arrested
Tags: maharashtra

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GSM Foils Shooting Case: Police Claim Co-Chairman Planned Murder Over ₹32 Crore Dispute, 7 Arrested

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GSM Foils Shooting Case: Police Claim Co-Chairman Planned Murder Over ₹32 Crore Dispute, 7 Arrested
GSM Foils Shooting Case: Police Claim Co-Chairman Planned Murder Over ₹32 Crore Dispute, 7 Arrested
GSM Foils Shooting Case: Police Claim Co-Chairman Planned Murder Over ₹32 Crore Dispute, 7 Arrested
GSM Foils Shooting Case: Police Claim Co-Chairman Planned Murder Over ₹32 Crore Dispute, 7 Arrested

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