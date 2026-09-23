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Home > Regionals News > Gujarat Assault Case: Medical Test Mismatch For Cancer Patient Exposes Rape In Morbi

Gujarat Assault Case: Medical Test Mismatch For Cancer Patient Exposes Rape In Morbi

A bone marrow test for a cancer patient in Gujarat’s Morbi has led to a rape investigation after a woman accused a man of repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.
Police have registered a case and launched a search for the accused.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-09-23 20:08 IST

A medical test conducted during the search for a suitable bone marrow donor for a cancer patient has led to a rape investigation in Gujarat’s Morbi. According to the police complaint, a woman has accused the husband of a BJP corporator of repeatedly sexually assaulting her after allegedly taking advantage of her financial difficulties.

Bone Marrow Test Brings Hidden Allegation to Light

The case came to light after doctors advised a bone marrow transplant for the woman’s ailing husband. When the couple’s son underwent testing, his bone marrow reportedly did not match that of his father. According to the complaint, the development prompted the woman to approach the police and disclose an alleged sexual assault that she says took place in 2020.

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Woman Alleges Assault After Borrowing Rs 1 Lakh

The woman reportedly told police that she had borrowed Rs 1 lakh in 2020 from the accused to help pay for her husband’s treatment for a serious illness. She alleged that she was unable to repay the money and that the accused subsequently exploited her financial situation. According to her complaint, the accused called her to meet him and allegedly sexually assaulted her. She has alleged that the assault was repeated on multiple occasions.

Accused Linked to Women’s Clothing Business

Police said the accused came into contact with the woman through his involvement in the women’s clothing business. The complaint alleges that he later used the outstanding loan as leverage to exploit her. The accused is reportedly the husband of a BJP corporator of the Morbi Municipal Corporation.

Police Register Case, Search Underway

Based on the woman’s complaint, police have registered a case against the accused under relevant provisions and launched a search to trace him. The allegations have not been established in court. Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the complaint and are expected to record statements and examine other available evidence as part of the probe.
Also Read: Hyderabad: Security Guard Kisses, Molests Software Engineer Outside Hostel After She Arrives In Cab

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Gujarat Assault Case: Medical Test Mismatch For Cancer Patient Exposes Rape In Morbi
Tags: bone marrow test rape casecancer patient medical testGujarat assault caseGujarat crime newsgujarat rape casehome-hero-pos-4Morbi crime newsMorbi rape caseWoman alleges rape

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Gujarat Assault Case: Medical Test Mismatch For Cancer Patient Exposes Rape In Morbi
Gujarat Assault Case: Medical Test Mismatch For Cancer Patient Exposes Rape In Morbi
Gujarat Assault Case: Medical Test Mismatch For Cancer Patient Exposes Rape In Morbi
Gujarat Assault Case: Medical Test Mismatch For Cancer Patient Exposes Rape In Morbi
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