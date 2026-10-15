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Home > Regionals News > Gujarat Factory Blast: 4 Workers Killed As Boiler Explodes; What Caused The Deadly Explosion?

Gujarat Factory Blast: 4 Workers Killed As Boiler Explodes; What Caused The Deadly Explosion?

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Kumar Nandlal Singh, Kalu Dehri, Laxman Meena and Sikandar Dehri.

Four workers were killed in a deadly boiler explosion at Kovika Colour Company in Gujarat’s Chhatral GIDC industrial area.
Four workers were killed in a deadly boiler explosion at Kovika Colour Company in Gujarat’s Chhatral GIDC industrial area.

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-15 20:28 IST

Four workers were killed after a boiler exploded at Kovika Colour Company in Gujarat’s Chhatral GIDC industrial area on Thursday afternoon. The powerful blast triggered panic inside the factory and in the surrounding area, prompting officials, police personnel and fire brigade teams to rush to the spot for rescue and relief operations.

Blast Sends Workers Flying Against Factory Walls

According to preliminary information, the explosion occurred while workers were carrying out their duties at the industrial unit. The impact of the blast reportedly hurled workers against the factory walls and plant machinery, killing them on the spot. The loud explosion caused alarm among people working at the facility and those in the nearby industrial area. Emergency teams reached the site soon after the incident and began response operations.

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Four Deceased Identified

The deceased have been identified as Vinod Kumar Nandlal Singh, 42, Kalu Dehri, 29, Laxman Meena and Sikandar Dehri. The deaths have raised concerns over industrial safety and the possible causes of the explosion. However, the exact sequence of events leading to the accident remains unclear.

Pressure Build-Up Suspected as Cause

Preliminary reports suggest that a rise in pressure inside the boiler may have led to the explosion. However, this possibility has not been officially confirmed, and the precise cause of the blast is yet to be established. Gandhinagar’s sub-divisional officer, police officials and fire brigade personnel reached the factory to oversee relief and rescue efforts. Authorities are investigating the incident to determine what caused the explosion and whether any safety lapses contributed to the tragedy. Further details regarding the investigation and possible action are awaited.

Godhra Civil Hospital Fire Tragedy 

The incident comes shortly after another fire-related emergency in Gujarat. On October 9, a major fire reportedly broke out around midnight in the medicine storeroom of the Government Civil Hospital affiliated with the medical college in Godhra. The two incidents have drawn attention to safety concerns at industrial and public facilities in the state. Further official findings will be crucial in determining the causes and preventing similar incidents in the future.
Also Read: 7-Year-Old Girl Reveals Tenant’s Obscene Acts During ‘Good Touch-Bad Touch’ Session; Lured With Chocolates, 47-Year-Old Nagpur Man Arrested

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Gujarat Factory Blast: 4 Workers Killed As Boiler Explodes; What Caused The Deadly Explosion?
Tags: 4 workers killedboiler explosion in GujaratChhatral factory blastChhatral GIDC boiler explosionfactory workers killedGujarat breaking newsGujarat chemical factory accidentGujarat factory blasthome-hero-pos-1industrial accident GujaratKovika Colour Company

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Gujarat Factory Blast: 4 Workers Killed As Boiler Explodes; What Caused The Deadly Explosion?

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Gujarat Factory Blast: 4 Workers Killed As Boiler Explodes; What Caused The Deadly Explosion?

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Gujarat Factory Blast: 4 Workers Killed As Boiler Explodes; What Caused The Deadly Explosion?
Gujarat Factory Blast: 4 Workers Killed As Boiler Explodes; What Caused The Deadly Explosion?
Gujarat Factory Blast: 4 Workers Killed As Boiler Explodes; What Caused The Deadly Explosion?
Gujarat Factory Blast: 4 Workers Killed As Boiler Explodes; What Caused The Deadly Explosion?
Gujarat Factory Blast: 4 Workers Killed As Boiler Explodes; What Caused The Deadly Explosion?

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