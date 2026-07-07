Gujarat High Court Grants Bail to Man Booked for Alleged AI-Generated Defamatory Videos

The Gujarat High Court has granted bail to a man who is booked for extorting the complainant by threatening to create defamatory videos against him using Artificial Intelligence.

According to the reports, the applicant, along with the co-accused persons, entered into a criminal conspiracy. The accused collected personal information of the complainant and the witness, and thereafter he created defamatory videos with the help of Artificial Intelligence to extort money from them. The case reported that the accused demanded Rs 23,00,000 from the complainant.

‘Nothing to be Recovered’: Court Observed

The case appeared in front of Justice Hasmukh D Suthar, who observed in his decision that the investigation was over and the charge-sheet was filed. The court also observed that the applicant has been behind bars since 2026 and there was nothing to be recovered or discovered from him.

It was also noted that the co-accused persons having similar situated roles had been enlarged on regular bail and hence, on the ground of parity, this applicant also deserved consideration.

However, the court has taken an undertaking from the applicant to remain available whenever the investigating agency calls for the voice spectrograph test and must cooperate. The court also noted that the commencement and conclusion of trial will take its own time.

In its order, the court directed, “In the facts and circumstances of the case and considering the nature of the allegations made against the applicant in the FIR, without discussing the evidence in detail, prima facie, this Court is of the opinion that this is a fit case to exercise the discretion and enlarge the applicant on regular bail. Hence, the present application is allowed.”