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Home > Regionals News > Gujarat Man Harasses Woman Inside Clothing Store, Her Relative Responds With Barrage Of Slaps, Video Goes Viral

Gujarat Man Harasses Woman Inside Clothing Store, Her Relative Responds With Barrage Of Slaps, Video Goes Viral

A woman was allegedly harassed at a clothing shop in Junagadh, Gujarat, with a confrontation involving the accused later going viral on social media.

Man Misbehaves With Woman At Gujarat Clothing Store (Image: AI-generated)
Man Misbehaves With Woman At Gujarat Clothing Store (Image: AI-generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-01 08:19 IST

A woman faced sexual harassment inside a clothing store in Junagadh, Gujarat, while she was out with her family for shopping, and a clash between the woman and the man occurred, which was recorded on camera and shared across social media platforms. The alleged incident took place in Dulhan, which is a clothing store located on Mangnath Road, Gujarat. The accused employee of the clothing store has been named as Waseem Ibrahim Seeda.

The incident unfolded when the woman was shopping at the outlet with members of her family. Seeda allegedly misbehaved with her during the visit, following which the woman and other women in her family confronted him. One of the woman’s relatives was seen repeatedly slapping the accused in front of bystanders. Footage of the confrontation subsequently circulated widely on social media.

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Police action follows confrontation as Gujarat market video goes viral

After the incident, the woman approached the local police station and filed a formal complaint against Seeda. The complaint has brought the alleged harassment incident in Gujarat to the attention of police, while the video has drawn public attention to what happened inside the crowded shopping area.

Residents are also worried about the safety of the commercial areas of Gujarat, especially considering Navratri and Diwali are around the corner. As these festivals will attract a large number of people in the markets of the city, the residents are demanding action against the accused as well as greater police protection in the commercial areas.

Festive crowds put Gujarat shopping areas under closer watch

Residents said busy markets in Gujarat are likely to see increased footfall during the upcoming festive period, making security and police visibility an important concern. The Junagadh incident has therefore added to calls for greater vigilance in crowded commercial areas.

For now, the case centres on the woman’s complaint against the Dulhan shop employee. The confrontation, including the repeated slapping of the accused by the woman’s relative, was recorded on video and became the most visible part of the Gujarat incident after the footage spread online.

Also Read: Prayagraj Woman Tied Rakhi to ‘Brother’ for 15 Years, Then Married Him; Father Declares Daughter ‘Dead’, Performs Last Rites    

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Gujarat Man Harasses Woman Inside Clothing Store, Her Relative Responds With Barrage Of Slaps, Video Goes Viral
Gujarat Man Harasses Woman Inside Clothing Store, Her Relative Responds With Barrage Of Slaps, Video Goes Viral
Gujarat Man Harasses Woman Inside Clothing Store, Her Relative Responds With Barrage Of Slaps, Video Goes Viral
Gujarat Man Harasses Woman Inside Clothing Store, Her Relative Responds With Barrage Of Slaps, Video Goes Viral
Gujarat Man Harasses Woman Inside Clothing Store, Her Relative Responds With Barrage Of Slaps, Video Goes Viral

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