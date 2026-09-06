Gujarat Murder Accused Tied With Ropes, Beaten With Batons By Police In Full Public View-Watch

A video showing a murder accused allegedly being beaten by police during a crime scene reconstruction in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar has gone viral on social media, sparking questions over the manner in which the accused was treated.

Accused Tied To Patrol Vehicle, Allegedly Beaten With Batons

The accused has been identified as Faizal alias Khatki Rafiq Lakhani. In the viral video, Faizal is allegedly seen tied with ropes to a police patrol vehicle while personnel appear to hit him with batons during the reconstruction of the crime scene. The incident reportedly took place after Bhavnagar Police arrested Faizal on September 4 in connection with the alleged murder of a woman identified as Kajal, with whom he reportedly lived on the street outside a bus stand.

Kajal Died During Treatment After Alleged Assault

According to reports, Faizal allegedly attacked Kajal and their mutual friend Ravi near the main gate of the bus stand after accusing them of having an affair. Kajal was allegedly assaulted severely and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Police subsequently arrested Faizal in connection with the case.

Gujarat News: गुजरात पुलिस ने लिव इन पार्टनर काजल बेन की हत्या के आरोपी फैजल को घटनास्थल पर ले जाकर पीटा. पुलिस एक्शन का वीडियो वायरल. देखिए वीडियो – pic.twitter.com/CieVKq1kbP — News Pinch (@TheNewspinch) September 5, 2026

Police Say Public Flogging Was Meant As A Warning

According to the police, Faizal was allegedly beaten in public during the reconstruction. Officials reportedly said the action was intended to send a warning to other miscreants involved in similar activities. The alleged public flogging has drawn attention after the video surfaced online, showing the accused being restrained and allegedly struck by police personnel.

Sent To Judicial Custody

After the alleged flogging, Faizal was produced before a court. Police reportedly did not seek his remand, following which he was sent to judicial custody. Police also said Faizal had been booked in at least six previous cases, including allegations of assault, abduction and loot. The viral footage has now raised questions about the conduct of police during the crime scene reconstruction.

Also Read: Ketan Agarwal Murder: Third Arrest As Chetan Chaudhary’s Friend Ritesh Hange Held For Role In Murder Conspiracy