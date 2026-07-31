Gujarat Weather: IMD Issues Red Alert Till August 2; Check District-Wise Rain Warnings

The Gujarat government has stepped up emergency preparedness after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of another round of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across the state over the next three days. With Gujarat weather expected to worsen, authorities have cancelled leave for government officials in 13 rain-affected districts, deployed emergency response teams and urged people to avoid unnecessary travel due to the risk of flooding, waterlogging, strong winds and unsafe structures. As a precaution, schools and colleges in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Anand and Kheda will remain closed on Friday, July 31, while anganwadis in Ahmedabad will stay shut until August 3.

The IMD has also forecast light to moderate rainfall across Gujarat along with thunderstorms, lightning and surface winds of around 30-40 kmph. Officials have appealed to residents to remain alert as the Gujarat weather system is expected to impact several parts of the state over the coming days.

Education closures as Gujarat weather alert triggers precautionary steps

The closure orders cover schools and colleges in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Anand and Kheda. In Ahmedabad, District Education Officers of Ahmedabad East, Ahmedabad West and Ahmedabad Rural issued the orders following directions from the Ahmedabad Collector under emergency powers. Separately, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation announced that all anganwadis will remain closed until August 3.

In Vadodara, District Magistrate Anil Dhameliya ordered the closure of anganwadis, primary and secondary schools, higher secondary schools, ITIs and colleges across every taluka, including urban Vadodara. The decision was taken after the IMD issued a red alert for heavy to extremely heavy rainfall to prevent any untoward incident as Gujarat weather conditions deteriorate.

District-wise Gujarat weather alerts remain in force till August 2

For July 31, the IMD has placed Ahmedabad, Anand, Vadodara, Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Dang, Navsari, Valsad, Bhavnagar and Botad under a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, lightning and squally winds. Gandhinagar, Kheda, Panchmahal, Dahod, Surendranagar, Rajkot and Amreli are under an orange alert, while Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Morbi, Dwarka, Gir Somnath and Kutch have been placed under a yellow alert.

The Gujarat weather warning will continue on August 1, with Ahmedabad, Anand, Surendranagar and Rajkot remaining under a red alert. Orange alerts have been issued for Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Morbi, Botad and Kutch, while Kheda, Panchmahal, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Surat, Navsari, Valsad, Jamnagar, Porbandar, Junagadh, Amreli, Dwarka and Gir Somnath will remain under a yellow alert.

Fresh Gujarat weather warning extends into August with more rain expected

The IMD has also forecast heavy rainfall on August 2 in Banaskantha, Vav-Tharad, Patan, Mehsana, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Morbi and Kutch, where yellow alerts have been issued. With Gujarat weather expected to remain active through the weekend, authorities have asked people to stay cautious and follow official advisories as emergency teams remain on standby across the affected districts.

Also Read: Assam Floods To Worsen? IMD Warns Of Very Heavy Rain Across State Till August 1