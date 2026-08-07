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Home > Regionals News > Gujarat’s ‘Shaking’ Well In Morbi Leaves Villagers Curious: What’s Behind The Mystery?

Gujarat’s ‘Shaking’ Well In Morbi Leaves Villagers Curious: What’s Behind The Mystery?

A mysterious well in Gujarat’s Morbi has been drawing crowds after its water began moving in unusual wave-like patterns, prompting speculation before officials attributed it to trapped air and groundwater recharge.

Gujarat’s ‘Shaking’ Well. Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat’s ‘Shaking’ Well. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Fri 2026-08-07 15:54 IST

A farm well in Virparda village, Morbi taluka, has become the centre of local intrigue after its water began behaving in an unusual, wave-like manner, drawing crowds of curious onlookers and setting off a flurry of speculation on social media.

The well, situated on farmer Pranjivanbhai Sardiya’s land and roughly 18 feet deep, was reportedly constructed just months before this year’s monsoon. After good rainfall filled the well this season, its water began repeatedly turning turbid and moving in wave-like patterns from Sunday onward. The movement briefly eased on Tuesday before resuming again on Wednesday evening. 

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Videos Go Viral, Theories Follow

Videos of the rippling water, taken without any visible external disturbance, quickly went viral, prompting theories ranging from seismic activity to supernatural explanations. Interestingly, nearby wells in the same area have reportedly remained completely still, deepening the puzzle for residents. 

Officials Step In

Taking note of the growing chatter online, District Collector Swapnil Khare ordered an official probe into the matter. According to reports from ANI, district geologists visited the site after videos of the well began circulating widely on social media. Their initial findings point to a pocket of air trapped beneath the water’s surface, with movement occurring each time this trapped air shifts position. The Collector has additionally directed the Gujarat Groundwater Research Institute to carry out a more thorough study and submit its findings.

Geologist Points To Rainfall, Wind

District Geologist Jagdish Vadher attributed the phenomenon to groundwater recharge following heavy rainfall, adding that the well’s roadside location and resulting wind flow may also be contributing to the fluctuations. Officials have so far ruled out any seismic cause.

Mystery Continues To Draw Crowds

For now, the Virparda well continues to draw visitors from surrounding villages, with locals and social media users alike awaiting the Gujarat Groundwater Research Institute’s detailed findings before the mystery is fully laid to rest.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Why Toll Collection Has Been Suspended On Lucknow-Kanpur Expressway

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Gujarat’s ‘Shaking’ Well In Morbi Leaves Villagers Curious: What’s Behind The Mystery?

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Gujarat’s ‘Shaking’ Well In Morbi Leaves Villagers Curious: What’s Behind The Mystery?

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Gujarat’s ‘Shaking’ Well In Morbi Leaves Villagers Curious: What’s Behind The Mystery?
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